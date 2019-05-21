The Lincoln County Sheriff has asked residents south of Troy to lock their homes and stay inside after issuing a "Code Red" alert Tuesday shortly before noon after reports of a man believed to be armed and dangerous.
The sheriff's office issued the alert to residents near Lake Creek Road and School House Lake road areas on Highway 56.
"He may be armed and dangerous," the post reads. "Lock your residences and vehicles and stay in your home."
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office described the suspect as a 20- to 30-year-old man with facial hair, about 6 feet tall, wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans.
The sheriff's office was not immediately available for comment.
The Western News in Libby reported the suspect was the subject of a high-speed chase Tuesday morning but had lost authorities near Troy, per Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short. The sheriff told The Western News the man, driving a stolen pickup, "blew right through" a resident's fence near Lake Creek Road, left the vehicle and continued on foot.
Two Bear Air helicopter was unable to assist authorities in searching for the man, the newspaper reported.
This story will be updated.