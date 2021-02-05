Lincoln Resource Advisory Committee seeks project proposals

LIBBY — The Lincoln Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) is seeking proposals for projects that would enhance forest ecosystems or restore and improve land health and water quality in the Kootenai National Forest. Over $468,000 has been allocated to RAC projects this year. These funds are made available to Lincoln County through the Secure Rural Schools and Self-determination Act.
The Secure Rural Schools and Self-determination Act provides funding for a variety of activities that benefit federal lands and resources. Title II projects fund work such as watershed restoration, noxious weed abatement, thinning trees, fuels reduction, enhancing recreation sites and maintaining roads and trails. Individuals, nonprofit organizations, and local governments can submit Title II project applications.
Proposal ideas should be directed to each district ranger where the project proposal resides. All project proposals need to be approved by the district ranger before they are submitted. New project application forms are available at fs.usda.gov/main/pts/home. The deadline for project proposal submission is April 9. No late projects or modifications to submitted projects will be accepted after the April 9, date.
Contact information for each ranger district:
• Rexford/Fortine Ranger District, Bryan Donner, bryan.donner@usda.gov, 949 US Highway 93 N., Eureka, MT 59917-9550, 406-296-2536.
• Three Rivers Ranger District, Kirsten Kaiser, kirsten.a.kaiser@usda.gov, 12858 US Highway 2, Troy, MT 59935-8750, 406-295-4693.
• Libby Ranger District, Nate Gassmann, nathan.gassmann@usda.gov, 12557 MT Highway 37, Libby, MT 59923-8212, 406-293-7773.
The Lincoln Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) will be meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. At this time the meeting will be held virtually. A virtual link will be provided for the public.
For more information on the Committee or to learn more about the RAC, contact RAC coordinator Larona Rebo at 406-283-7764 or larona.rebo@usda.gov.