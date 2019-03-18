As Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer on Monday continued to receive care in Salt Lake City for his gunshot wounds, his wife issued a statement through the Department of Justice thankful for the incoming support.
“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to Montana and Utah for all of their support, and to all of the caring people throughout the nation that have offered prayers and positive messages," Lindsey Palmer said in the release.
"To all of the brothers and sisters in blue, words cannot express the appreciation we have for all that you have done and for reaching out. We are holding strong and the continued aid is greatly appreciated.
"Knowing that our communities are coming together at our time of need is a great comfort. It gives us the ability to focus our attention on Wade and family which is the most important thing at this time. Hold the line. Stay strong.”
Palmer was shot early Friday morning after locating the suspect vehicle reportedly involved in an earlier shooting that night. Authorities believe Johnathan Bertsch, 28, followed three people from a bar Thursday evening and opened fire on their vehicle on Expressway near Airport Blvd., killing Shelley Hays and wounding Casey and Julie Blanchard. No motive for the shooting has been made clear through court documents.
An hour after the first shooting, Palmer located the white Cadillac Escalade believed to be involved on Highway 93 North. Shortly after finding the Escalade, Palmer alerted dispatch that he had come under fire. Law enforcement next to arrive on the scene found he had been shot while he was still buckled into his patrol car.
No further information was immediately available on Casey Blanchard and his mother, Julie. Casey Blanchard also was airlifted to Salt Lake City for treatment.
Bertsch is being held in the Missoula County Detention Facility on one count of deliberate homicide and three counts of attempted deliberate homicide. His initial appearance is set for 2:30 Monday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court.