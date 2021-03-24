Lingering elk keep dogs on leash

The Mount Jumbo elk herd has decided to take its time moving to summer range, forcing Missoula city dogs to remain leashed on the hillsides until at least April 1.

“They’re still bopping around,” City Ecosystem Services Superintendent Morgan Valliant said of about 60 wild elk grazing on the mountain’s eastern sides.

While the Jumbo South Zone opened to human hikers on Monday, pets could still pose a problem for elk in search of sparse food and about to give birth to calves.

The city has traditionally set the opening date for the South Zone on March 15. Valliant said it has missed that date more times than made it, as the elk linger or leave depending on winter snowpack and spring greenup.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That date got set in the early '90s, when our management knowledge was far lower than what we have today,” Valliant said on Wednesday. “Most other state game ranges don’t open until May 1.”

The popularity of Jumbo’s summit hiking trails prompted city managers to try for the earlier opening. However, Jumbo’s North Zone north of the saddle above Lincoln Hills remains closed until May 1.