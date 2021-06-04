Lion Lake Dam repairs move forward

KALISPELL — The Flathead National Forest has approved a project to conduct repairs on the Lion Lake Dam this summer.

Recent surveys and evaluation of the dam resulted in discovery of leakage occurring through the structure and declining integrity of the primary dam on the south side of Lion Lake. These leaks could lead to dam failure and have impacts to Whelp Creek, a tributary to the South Fork of the Flathead River. A request for public comment was sent out on March 8, 2021; one comment was received on the proposal.

In order to fix the dam, the following repairs have been approved: draining the reservoir to the level of the outlet pipe on the primary dam at the south side of the reservoir; slip-line the existing outlet pipe on the lake side of the dam; remove saturated fill; install a chimney and toe drain to handle seepage; remove existing outlet pipe headwall; replace outlet pipe on downstream side of dam; rebuild dam to a 2 feet higher crest elevation; replace outlet gate; rebuild dam embankment; and place riprap on shore to prevent wave erosion.