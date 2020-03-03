Liquid Planet owner makes plea for local airport contract

“I think it’s safe to say that more revenue will remain here than will go out of state.”

While the south concourse isn’t expected to open for two more years, planning for a new east concourse appears to be expediting. Liquid Planet’s contract runs through 2024 but demolition of the existing concourse could well occur before that.

“When we first heard of this project it was contemplated it could be seven or 10 years down the road before they even built, so we thought we would at least keep our coffee shop through 2024,” Billadeau said. “Now it looks like things are going well for them, which is great, but what it really means is they’re going to tear us down and at the moment we’re not even going to have a presence after 16 years of being out there.”

Jensen said Tuesday afternoon he didn’t have the lease agreement in front of him, but he believes it calls for the airport to pay to move Liquid Planet from the terminal or to buy it out.

“The drive-thru lease will stay in effect until it expires in 2024. At that point the space goes out to bid again,” Jensen said. “He will be able to take the building and move it to some other location if he is not the successful bidder.”