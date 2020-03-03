Liquid Planet owner makes plea for local airport contract

A decision to recommend that a 20-year food and beverage contract at Missoula International Airport be awarded to a New Jersey company has Scott Billadeau calling foul.
“Everyone in Missoula needs to understand is that the out-of-state company from New Jersey comes in, operates all the food and beverage, and literally all the money goes to New Jersey and then some of it would come back to pay local employees,” Billadeau said Tuesday in his Higgins Avenue office, where he founded Liquid Planet in 2003.
Billadeau, a University of Montana graduate from Superior, has operated Liquid Planet coffee shops at the airport terminal since 2004. He and his co-owners started with a mobile coffee cart that generated a few thousand dollars a month and grew to a $1 million-a-year enterprise that includes a drive-thru in the parking lot.
Pangea Restaurant Group, Liquid Planet's ownership group, put in a bid to expand operations when a new “South Paw” terminal is completed in 2022. It was one of three finalists ranked in a scoring system by an airport committee, along with Faber, Coe & Gregg of Secaucus, New Jersey, and North Carolina-based Tailwind.
Faber and Tailwind are national in scope, though neither has a concessionaire contract at Montana airport.
Airport Director Cris Jensen said the committee, made up of three airport board members and four staff members, will recommend Faber to the full board at its next meeting on March 31. The decision was based on a selection process dictated by the Federal Aviation Administration and procurement policy.
“We stick very closely to that process,” Jensen said. “We have 39 grant assurances that we sign and a lot of requirements are placed upon us. The gist of it all is to create a fair and equitable selection process.”
Just 5% of the scoring system gives a bump to a local bidder, and even that didn't hurt Faber's cause.
“The way this is working is, (Faber) came from out of town and basically put together a team,” Jensen said. “The team is a brewery, a coffee company and a bakery that are all part of the local flavor of what this new concession space will be.
“I get it,” he added. “Scott is saying the corporate entity isn’t local, and that’s true, but the entities that are partnering with it, the facing-the-public part, will absolutely be local. They'll be iconic Missoula brands that people are familiar with.”
Jensen said Billadeau and Liquid Planet coffee stands serve the airport well. Billadeau said he has a cordial relationship with Jensen and his staff, and he understands the federal regulations that dictate the process.
“We were told that the committee had an extremely difficult time deciding between us and one of the out-of-state companies,” he said. “Our argument is that if it was that close of a call, then why not go local?”
Jensen said the airport can’t tailor its selection process for a local company.
“As much as we like Scott and Liquid Planet and think they do a good job, as a government agency I guarantee if we suddenly start modifying it to favor him, which is what we would have to do, there would be somebody else suddenly that would sit down and start a conversation on how the airport is creating an unfair environment,” Jensen said.
The committee received six proposals for the food and beverage contract, which will lock in a concessionaire from 2022 to 2042.
“At the end of the day, we knew it would be a hard conversation. There would be one really easy conversation and five hard ones,” Jensen said.
Liquid Planet operates its coffee stand beyond security gates in the existing concourse. It added the drive-thru near the airport entrance a few years ago and has nine locations around Missoula in all. It operates a popular restaurant by the university and is planning a late March soft opening for a restaurant and downstairs speakeasy at its original location at 221 N. Higgins.
Billadeau said Pangea's proposal for the airport concessions included a Missoula Bottleworks concept with two dozen local beers on tap and a Garden City Bistro.
“I think it would have really set Missoula apart and really been distinctive for Missoula,” he said.
Pangea’s bid was for the restaurant and bar only. Due to a misunderstanding, it did not include the Liquid Planet coffee shop or its projected revenue, Billadeau said. In an email to the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce that Billadeau shared with the Missoulian, he said if Pangea had known it could have included the coffee shop in its bid, it would have increased projected revenue figures by at least $500,000 annually and its minimum guaranteed rent to the airport from $6 million to $7 million over the 20-year period.
“We’re talking about a lot of money," he said.
Billadeau said the state of Montana assigns a full liquor license to each airport. Missoula’s is currently valued at around $750,000.
“If the currently recommended out-of-state operator is voted through by the airport board of commissioners, they will assign that Montana liquor license to the New Jersey company free of charge,” he said. “That doesn't feel very good either, especially after paying for the one (Pangea) has now.”
In all, over the 20-year period, the winning bidder could reap $60 million to $80 million, Billadeau told the Chamber.
“By using the ‘local multiplier effect’ of 4, that would equate to (a quarter) billion dollars either staying in the Missoula economy or being shipped out to New Jersey,” he argued.
Jensen takes issue with the notion that, should the board award Faber the contract, the dollars would all leave Missoula.
“First, the wages would remain in the community,” the airport director said. “Second, all revenues from the purchase of product such as food would remain in the community. There would also be revenue that the participating companies would receive that would remain in the community. And of course the revenue that the airport receives will remain in the community.
“I think it’s safe to say that more revenue will remain here than will go out of state.”
While the south concourse isn’t expected to open for two more years, planning for a new east concourse appears to be expediting. Liquid Planet’s contract runs through 2024 but demolition of the existing concourse could well occur before that.
“When we first heard of this project it was contemplated it could be seven or 10 years down the road before they even built, so we thought we would at least keep our coffee shop through 2024,” Billadeau said. “Now it looks like things are going well for them, which is great, but what it really means is they’re going to tear us down and at the moment we’re not even going to have a presence after 16 years of being out there.”
Jensen said Tuesday afternoon he didn’t have the lease agreement in front of him, but he believes it calls for the airport to pay to move Liquid Planet from the terminal or to buy it out.
“The drive-thru lease will stay in effect until it expires in 2024. At that point the space goes out to bid again,” Jensen said. “He will be able to take the building and move it to some other location if he is not the successful bidder.”
Billadeau stated his case before the airport board last week. In addition to the Chamber of Commerce, he has contacted the Missoula offices of Montana’s U.S. senators for help. His hope is to amass public opinion and sway the county commissioner-appointed airport board to reject the committee's recommendation on March 31.
“I think it’s now or never, is what I think,” he said.
“Either the airport board as a whole goes along with the recommendation or it goes, ‘Wait a minute. We need to truly be a part of this local community and not just give the façade of being local.’”