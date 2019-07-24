A downtown Missoula café is on the move, and it looks like the current space could eventually become two new bar/restaurant businesses.
Liquid Planet, located at 223 N. Higgins, is moving into the old Zootown Brew space at 121 W. Broadway.
“We are planning to refine and move our downtown Liquid Planet to 121 W. Broadway while planning for two new bar and restaurant concepts in our current location (at 223 N. Higgins),” said Liquid Planet owner Scott Billadeau in an email to the Missoulian.
While the plans aren’t completely firm yet, it sounds like the new concepts in the Higgins location are roughly scheduled to open in the spring of 2020, he added.
Liquid Planet was founded in 2003 and has several locations around town. The Zootown Brew closed in June, but Liquid Planet has signed a lease with property owner Geoff Sutton to rent the building on Broadway. Sutton said he’s planning a First Friday celebration on Aug. 2 with a public art show to celebrate the opening.
“I’ve owned the building since 1981,” Sutton said of the 121 W. Broadway location. “It’s got good vibes. It started out as a buggy and harness shop in 1890. It’s 3,000 square feet on the main floor.”
He said he's happy that the building will still keep its "local coffee shop feel" said he hopes to have local art exhibited at the opening.
The First Friday celebration at the Broadway location will be from 5-8 p.m. and is open to the public.
Downtown Missoula is seeing a surge in activity lately. Hype House Fitness Studio recently opened at 101 E. Main St., while Kindred Skin & Soul just started up at 115 W. Front, as did Envoy Mortgage at 534 N. Higgins.