× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Voices from protests in Missoula that are among those around the nation and the world following the death of George Floyd during his arrest by a white police officer.

You know how Instagram has filters for videos and pictures. There’s always the filter of ‘I am a young black male’ and I can never turn that off. If I do, that’s when things can go really bad for me. — Jay Mattson

Listen to people that are talking. Listen to Native Americans. Listen to black people. Listen to people who are hurting. — Chandra Whiteman, 19

Most Native American women, they can’t use their voice. And that’s what the red hand over your face means. — Aaliyah Whiteman, 12

The right direction would be just equality, and it's not just a black and white thing. People just have to be understanding of one another, or at least willing to understand. — Desmond Davis, 22

I feel like people seeing this, it will inspire something. But if it doesn’t, that sucks, but I’ve still got 30 years, 40 years, I don't know, I have a lot of time to be able to make that change and it all starts right here. — Morenike, 19

It starts with education. It starts with voting. It starts with getting people fired up about the problem that this is happening. … I really hope that our small town in Montana can echo across the country, hopefully across the world and set an example. — Ward Wilson

We can’t just ignore the black community’s suffering so this moment isn't really about us right now. We understand their pain is different and we stand in solidarity with the black nation. But we also do hope to in the future to address that and they’ll come together with us as family when it's our turn to raise our voice. — Ash Nataanii, 29

I think in a nation where everyone doesn't have free speech within reason due to other people, well I think that might mean the system is failing us. — Manoj Battar, 27

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0