Littering, turds, drugs: Night use banned at Weir hot springs

Vandalism, littering, improper human waste disposal, meth use and an increase in hospitalizations have prompted Idaho officials to ban night soaking and overnight camping at a popular natural hot springs.

The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests implemented new use restrictions at Weir Creek Hot Springs, located on public land near the Montana border.

Officials cited concerns about public health, safety and natural resource damage.

The hot springs and surrounding area are closed to occupancy from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Pacific Time daily under the new restrictions, which went into effect Dec. 1 after a grace period.

Weir Creek Hot Springs is one of two hot springs in the upper Lochsa River corridor on the Lochsa-Powell Ranger District. Like the nearby Jerry Johnson Hot Springs, Weir is heavily used, as they are both easily accessible via a short hike.

“Unfortunately, a significant portion of the visitors to these hot springs do not follow responsible recreation guidelines and some choose to participate in illegal behavior,” said Brandon Knapton, the Lochsa-Powell District ranger. “Sanitation, vandalism, and natural resource damage complaints are common at both locations. These issues range from littering and dispersed camping violations to illegal drug and alcohol use and improper human waste disposal.”

Staff and soakers have seen people impound the natural creek flow and kill trees in the area. The ranger district posted photos on Facebook showing bullet holes and graffiti on the vault toilet at the trailhead.

According to the Forest Service, people have been digging out their own pools at the site and using rocks and logs to dam up the water.

"User-created pools can impede the flow of water, impacting the natural hydrology of the area," the Forest Service wrote on a Facebook post about the issue.

In the past, Jerry Johnson saw the most use due to its easier hiking trail and proximity to Highway 12. When impacts of use began to damage the ecosystem there, the trail and area around the hot springs were closed to overnight use. Subsequent improvements to the trail, along with the closure and use restrictions, helped to mitigate the impact to that area, according to Knapton.

Weir Creek Hot Springs has now followed the same trajectory. Knapton said that due to the frequency and severity of natural resource damage and human health and safety concerns at the site, combined with the success of similar efforts at Jerry Johnson, the decision has been made to implement restrictions at Weir.

“We anticipate that these changes will result in less damage to federal facilities and natural resources, and will increase the safety, use, and enjoyment of the hot springs by the public,” Knapton said. “We also understand the strain these issues have put on our local law enforcement and emergency services providers.”

He said that Forest Service and emergency management services have responded to a number of serious injuries at Weir Creek Hot Springs requiring extraction of victims for hospitalization, often at night due to intoxication. Recently, the Lowell Quick Response Unit, a volunteer emergency medical services provider, contacted the Forest Service expressing concerns about medical emergencies occurring at the Lochsa Corridor hot springs.

“There has been a distinct increase in 911 calls to these hot springs in the past two years that has required our immediate response,” the volunteer group wrote. “We are concerned for the safety of the users of the trails at night and in the winter, as well as the safety of our crews that have to hike up these trails and endeavor to carry patients down the trails.”

Federal, state and local law enforcement along with Forest Service staff have also documented an increase in natural resource damage, health and sanitation issues and law infractions at the hot springs in recent years.

“From January 1 to Dec. 14, 2021, Idaho State Police issued 49 misdemeanor violations for drugs, alcohol and paraphernalia infractions at the hot springs, of a total 108 misdemeanor citations along Highway 12,” Knapton said. “Over the past five years, over 44 incident reports have been documented at Weir Creek Hot Springs by Forest Service Law Enforcement Officers. These span from littering and damage to the vault toilet to possession and use of drugs including cocaine and methamphetamine.”

The Idaho Department of Transportation has also cited concerns for public safety as more vehicles access the Weir Creek Hot Springs parking area, which is located off of U.S. Highway 12 on a fairly sharp corner with limited visibility.