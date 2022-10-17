Little Big Horn College digitizes Crow archives

The Little Big Horn College Library and Archives has unveiled a new website, which features more than a thousand historical audio and video recordings.

The project took seven years to complete.

The digitized recordings date back to the early 1950s and include things like the Crow Fair in the 1980s, handgames and oral histories and stories from Crow veterans and leaders.

Janine Pease, former president of Little Big Horn College who helped establish its archives, said the digital archives are invaluable, particularly as the Crow Nation lost many elders during the pandemic.

“So many have lost grandparents and great-grandparents,” she said. “We wish we could just have grandma and grandpa in our living room and ask them questions about things. Now that these materials are online, they can be brought into our living rooms — on our handheld.”

Pease said she hopes the digitization will also combat language loss. In 2011, according to Pease, fewer than 15% of children ages 3 to 5 in the tribe’s Head Start program had knowledge of the Crow language. Whereas in the 1980s, Pease said more than 60% of children could understand and partially speak the language.

“Our government and society has been combating any language but English head-on,” she said. “And we have 100 years of that to combat and help our children achieve language immersion. It takes a lot to achieve fluency in a second language.”

Little Big Horn College has also begun designing a 41,000-square-foot Crow Cultural Center, which will preserve and promote Crow culture, language and history.

To learn more about the digital archives, visit the website at lbhc-mukurtu.reclaim.hosting.