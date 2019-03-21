Of all the odd construction windows to fit through, workers on Broadway Island have barely a month between when their worksite is solid ice and when it’s under water.
So the crew installing piers for a new pedestrian bridge just across Broadway between Tia’s Big Sky restaurant and the Imagine Nation brewery worked with a will on Thursday. The Clark Fork River froze more than a foot thick through most of downtown Missoula this winter, and spring runoff may start in late May. That leaves little leeway for lollygagging.
“They’re pounding the stakes as quick as they can,” Missoula Redevelopment Agency Assistant Director Chris Behan said. “We’re off our ideal schedule because of the weather.”
The City of Missoula acquired Broadway Island in 2011 intending to turn it into public open space. The project presented a number of challenges. First of all, being an island in a dynamic river, no one can really say how big it is. Behan ballparks it at 5 to 7 acres.
That complicates finding places to put something which won’t get washed away or become debris strainers. The city will keep Broadway Island as community open space — not a park — because any picnic tables or benches placed there could wind up downriver any given spring.
“Conservation land is its own entertainment,” Behan said. “It will be like the Tower Street Complex. No manicuring. We’re not going to mow it.”
It will likely have entertainment value. Tia’s co-owner Kim West spoke fondly of the sandy bar that regularly forms along the river.
“We’re going to be able to hang out there and swim and have a beach,” West said. “There aren’t many places in Missoula that can do that.”
A lot of people already make extensive use of Broadway Island, often in ways that draw police attention. Behan said a tradition of camping on the island goes back decades to the time when Broadway was the interstate highway through the middle of town. An invasion of non-native vegetation gave it thick cover in which to hide. Part of the MRA project removed those invasive species and replanted more appropriate riparian trees and shrubs.
“It’s called crime prevention through environmental design,” Behan said. “Cutting down the brush increases the ability for police to patrol by ATV or on foot, and see through the island better than it was before. We won’t police our way out of existing problems, but we think we can change the culture. We can make it less comfortable for more aggressive folks.”
Then comes the question of how to get to the island. It’s separated from the north shore by an irrigation ditch with a decaying single-lane bridge at the end of Burton Street. That has been rebuilt and resurfaced, and is now strong enough to support the heavy crane and excavator needed to build the second bridge.
The new structure will attach to the western end of the island, near the green “Yes You Can” billboard across from Tia’s. The roadway there sits about 10 feet above the river. The bridge will stick straight out from the pavement and connect to a pier on the island, which will have a removable stairway to reach the beach. That makes it possible to rescue the stairs in the event of a major flood. Bikes and wheelchairs will be able to roll across the lower Burton Street bridge.
Behan said some plans to expand bike and walking trails to the island got cut to stay under the $500,000 budget. However, the much-larger Russell Street Bridge replacement just downstream also has a sidewalk/trail component, and Behan hoped it might fold in the connections to Broadway Island and the California Street pedestrian bridge and picnic area.
No public access is permitted while the construction continues. Behan said Broadway Island could be ready for play by early summer.