The Highway 37 fire near Libby saw little change from Friday into Saturday, according to the Kootenai Interagency Dispatch Center. The federal government’s InciWeb site, last updated Friday afternoon, says it measured 70 acres and states that it was 40 percent contained. An update on its distance from Operable Unit 3 of the Libby Superfund site was not available.
Four crews, one of them specially trained and equipped to fight fire in the asbestos-tainted forest, are active on the blaze, backed by an array of heavy machinery and aircraft. Several roads in the Canoe Gulch area remain closed. Motorists are advised to use caution while driving between mileposts 4 and 5 on Highway 37, and to expect road closures during helicopter operations.
The Reynolds Lake fire in Bitterroot National Forest was holding steady at 1,068 acres Saturday morning.
A total of 109 personnel — four crews, with two engines and two helicopters — were active on the fire. They had 70 percent of its perimeter contained by Saturday, according to InciWeb. The fire has transitioned to management by a local Type 4 organization, and local crews and engines will continue mop-up activities inside the fire line until it is fully contained.
Forest Road No. 044 to the Reynolds Lake Trailhead remains closed.
The Bacon Rind fire in the Yellowstone National Park area stood at 412 acres Saturday morning.
It displayed minimal growth over the previous day, and fire managers expect that behavior to continue, according to InciWeb. It is not threatening any structures at this time, although smoke may be visible from Highway 191. Two 20-person crews and two light helicopters are currently assigned to the fire, but firefighters are not engaging it at this time. The Bacon Rind Trail in Yellowstone and Custer Gallatin National Forest’s Lee Metcalf Wilderness remain closed.
Flathead, Kootenai and Bitterroot national forests have all listed fire danger as “very high.” Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest lists it as "moderate." Kootenai has imposed Stage I Fire restrictions, prohibiting fires and camp stove use outside campgrounds, designated recreation sites and improved sites.