Chris "Chrisy" Russell used to teach at Washington Middle School, and one of her favorite moments was reading aloud to students.
"You can see the magic in their eyes," Russell said. "Just the beauty of a story, that movie playing in their heads. That was always one of my favorite things in sixth grade."
The educator loved the way her sixth-graders were surrounded by books, and she gravitated toward literature in her own career. This year, she's the librarian at Lowell Elementary School.
With her appreciation for language and her sense that Lowell’s nearly 300 "kiddos" should have piles of books to read and stories to share with their families, she launched two "Free Little Library" stations at the Westside school.
"Our kids at Lowell, they need to be surrounded with words and literature and anything that gets them excited about reading. I just want to open up more doors for them," Russell said this week.
To create the libraries, Russell put a call into Chip Rinehart, building trades teacher at Hellgate High School. Rinehart, who had built a setup for books for his daughter, said his students jumped at the chance to help build the “Free Little Library” stations for their younger peers.
Rinehart, who also had students help build a little library for an English teacher at Hellgate, said students are enthusiastic about community projects. As the students help others, they’re giving Rinehart a reason to draw a positive conclusion about the state of affairs of the future, too.
“The world is going to be just fine,” Rinehart said. “These kids won’t hesitate to do anything for anybody, and I see it all day long in my shop class.”
Russell said the idea behind the little libraries at Lowell is similar to the little libraries in neighborhoods, but with a twist. “The one rule with those is if you take a book, you always leave a book. Of course, that doesn’t always work as well with our population of kiddos.”
Some kids don’t have a book to leave, some move a lot, and of course, kids will be kids. So at Russell’s libraries, the children can take books and return them if they’d like, but they can take books for keeps as well.
“Kids can take a book anytime they want. They also can snag books for their little siblings or anyone in their family they think would like a book,” she said.
She filled them with books right away, and the children restock them regularly with donated books, including ones students from other schools share. Lowell has two of the little libraries, and Russell said youngsters who like art eventually will decorate and paint them.
To design the boxes, Rinehart thought about how to get the most shelf space out of the least amount of material, “an optimization problem.” The result was five cubes that stack for each library.
He teaches five classes a day, and he figured eight or so students helped work on the libraries between other projects. He said some of the material likely came from “upcycling” products from old Hellgate classrooms that were getting redone.
“The only way we can keep building is if we do stuff for other people,” said Rinehart, whose students recently built small sheds as part of a longer-term project. “We can’t afford to just build all day. We love community projects like this.”
Since the libraries are separate cubes, Russell gears the different boxes to different age and reading levels. The Highlights magazines and graphic novels are popular, as are the popup books for younger kids — and any book that’s current.
“They are just so excited about them already,” Russell said.