Not much progress was made on the Hillview Crossing proposed development Wednesday, and an attorney representing the developer is asking the Missoula City Council members to walk back a couple of decisions that already were made.
In a letter sent to the Missoula City Council Wednesday morning, Alan McCormick wrote that he and his clients understand the “essential role” the council serves in protecting public health and safety. He added that finding reasonable mitigation for potential impacts is a legitimate interest in the conditional use permitting process.
“That said, the review criteria are not blank checks for ignoring adopted standards,” McCormick wrote. His clients include Territorial Landworks, which is working on the project for developers John Guiliani and Dan Ermatinger.
McCormick wrote that the past three months of discussions on the 68-unit Hillview Crossing townhouse project reveals that the review hasn’t been fair for his clients. Wednesday’s meeting was the ninth time the project has come before City Council members for review.
“Shifting design standards and vague information requests have left our client, the landowners and developers, with little means to ascertain what is required in their application,” McCormick wrote.
While acknowledging receipt of the letter, many of the City Council members who make up the Land Use and Planning Committee said they hadn’t had a chance to fully digest its contents. But on a split vote, they did address one item in the letter, which involved pedestrian pathways through the development.
Instead of trying to use the pathways to break the development into smaller blocks, the committee agreed to a proposal to add a trail or steps that lead downhill from the lower, northern road that leads to Saranac Street. In addition, the developer agreed to put steps or a trail from the upper edge that heads up the hill to Hillview Way, which is where access to the development will be constructed.
“I appreciate that the applicant took control of the situation to create this proposal that has some good features,” said Councilor Gwen Jones. “I’m cognizant we would like to see more trails and connectivity, but recognize this is a compromise.”
The developer also anticipates adding trails on either side of the subdivision.
Hillview Crossing is a Townhouse Exemption Development (TED), which allows for denser, and possibly more affordable homes since developers don’t have to go through the typical subdivision review process. But because of this project’s location on steep, vacant property surrounded by other developments, it’s receiving rigorous scrutiny by the committee and city staff members.
The plan calls for four tiers of townhouses across the slopes, with access via two streets that dead end. The layout and topography prompted concerns with stormwater runoff from the project, which will replace water-absorbing soils with impermeable homes, sidewalks and streets. The steep slopes — some in the 25 percent to 30 percent range — also raised issues about the stability of the mountainside.
The four banks of townhomes all are much longer than the 480 feet typically desired for Missoula city blocks, and committee members said that design isn’t pedestrian friendly. But on Wednesday they acknowledged that trying to use the pedestrian paths to shorten the blocks perhaps was trying to solve two separate issues.
Committee members recently voted to make the developer widen the streets to 35 feet in order to provide better emergency access. They also requested additional information for a geotechnical report to better understand the soils and stability.
McCormick’s letter notes that a City Council initially approved a traditional subdivision for the property in 2006 with a similar road and development layout, and had also issued a zoning compliance permit in 2015 for a similarly sized townhouse project with 28-foot-wide streets. Both those permits have lapsed.
In the most recent proposal, city staff recommended approval in December 2018 of this TED project, with 23 conditions, when the project called for the 28-foot-wide streets. Staff changed that recommendation to 35 feet in March, and the committee voted to make that a condition of approval.
McCormick called that “the epitome of arbitrariness” and asked the committee to reverse its decision.
“At no point over the course of more than three years of meetings and discussions did anyone suggest, much less require, the project to be designed to a 35-foot standard,” McCormick wrote. “It increases stormwater generation … it requires more mass grading of the slopes and pushes the houses further out onto non-native soils.”
He also took umbrage with the committee’s request for a more detailed geotechnical report on the soil stability, as well as more information on the stormwater runoff system.
“… our client is required to submit a geotechnical report as a prerequisite to obtaining project approval and it must address decisions the council has not made yet. This is an impossible, unrealistic, arbitrary request to meet,” McCormick wrote, adding that the same is true regarding the stormwater system request. “We have no idea whether the council desires feasibility level information or complete construction plans. To our knowledge, no such information has been required for any other project.”
The committee plans to meet again either May 1 or May 8 to further discuss the project.