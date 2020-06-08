Little romance in a Gypsy's travels

“He said ranchers might be bothered,” the story said.

A reporter asked Forrest Anderson, Montana's attorney general at the time, about the legal grounds of prosecuting Gypsies. Anderson said the most common tool would be a vagrancy statute dating back to Montana’s territorial days that applied to “every person (except an Indian) without visible means of living, who has the physical ability to work and who does not seek employment,” as well as “every person who roams about from place to place without any lawful business.”

As late as Aug. 26, 1975, an AP story datelined Virginia City reported the apprehension in Basin of 16 "Gypsies" — two men and "a congregation of women and children, all of whom professed scant or no knowledge of English" — on suspicion of stealing $1,400 from a hotel-store in Cameron, Madison County. One woman, Shojkd Elizabeth Yenis of Los Angeles, appeared in court and was released on $1,000 bond after a Sept. 22 preliminary hearing was set. She didn't appear, forfeiting the bond.

Yenis' husband flew to Montana from California where he was a roofing contractor. Asked by a Great Falls reporter if the "Gypsy" appellation applied to his wife and her party, Alix Yenis hotly replied: "My wife is Hungarian and I'm Mexican. What is that supposed to mean? Are we two-headed monsters or something?"