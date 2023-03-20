The Little Shell Tribe is holding a special election on Saturday for a vacant at-large tribal council position.

Alisa Herodes is running against Gregory Vogel for the position. Herodes is a business owner who has served on the tribal powwow and election committees as well as the Maamawi Group. In a statement on the tribe’s website, she said she strives for “transparency” and pledged to hold herself accountable.

Vogel served in the National Guard and has spent most of his career in various roles in the automotive industry. He said in a statement that his experience and skills “would be beneficial to the Little Shell people.”

Enrolled Little Shell tribal members who are 18 or older are eligible to vote. People may vote in person at the tribal government building (615 Central Ave. West Great Falls). Voters should bring an identification document, which can include an enrollment card, driver’s license, military service card or passport and a government-issued document, which can include an enrollment letter, tax form, utility bill, lease or bank statements.

Tribal members may also vote by absentee ballot. To request an absentee ballot, visit littleshell.submittable.com/submit and complete the form by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 20. After receiving an absentee ballot, voters must return and sign the ballot by 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Absentee ballots can be mailed or delivered to the tribal government building in Great Falls or via email to LSTElections@lstribe.org.

Headquartered in Great Falls, the Little Shell Tribe, comprised of at least 5,400 members, gained federal recognition in 2019. The council consists of the chairman, first vice chairman, second vice chairman, secretary-treasurer and three council members, per the tribal constitution.

For more information, visit montanalittleshelltribe.org/elections.