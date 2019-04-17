Law enforcement officials have teamed up to organize a benefit to support Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer and his family.
The "301 Strong Benefit" event is slated for Saturday, May 4, at Neptune Aviation. All proceeds will be directed to the Palmer family. Palmer was one of four people wounded or killed in a shooting spree March 14 and 15. The Montana Department of Justice said Tuesday that Palmer — who remains hospitalized in Utah —has begun to interact with those around him, while still non-verbal in his communication.
Shane Clouse will perfom live music, Montana Attorney General Tim Fox will serve as the keynote speaker, and attendees will get a prime rib dinner and enjoy a silent auction.
Tickets cost $30 per person, or $50 for couples. Donations are welcome.
The event begins at 5 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2V2MXCz.