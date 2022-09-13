Live music returns to Missoula's Top Hat this fall

Music is returning to Top Hat this fall with six shows booked through February.

The concerts include four shows in the fall, a New Year’s Eve show and performance in February, featuring a wide range of musical guests, according to a press release sent out by Logjam Presents on Tuesday.

On Oct. 16, an Arizona-based jam quartet by the name of Spafford is scheduled to play. Ty Segall will have a solo-acoustic performance on Nov. 7, followed by an evening of heavy metal with Machine Head on Nov. 9, the press release stated.

Women-led, indie-pop group Lucius is scheduled to play on Nov. 14. On New Year’s Eve, the Top Hat will host local funk group Shakewell. Big Richard will play on Feb. 9 — they’re described as a “neo-acoustic supergroup” from Colorado.

Some of the featured artists are new to the Top Hat venue, while others, like Shakewell, have performed before.

“Over the past decade Shakewell has delivered some of Missoula’s most memorable shows, so we couldn’t think of a better band to bring the party back to the Top Hat on New Years Eve,” the press release stated.

Shakewell will be joined by Desperate Electric.

Tickets for all events go on sale Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Top Hat box office, online at www.logjampresents.com or by phone at 1-800-514-3849. Ticket links can be found in the specific event page for your desired concert at www.logjampresents.com/events