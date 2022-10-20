Loaded gun removed from student by Sentinel High Tuesday, juvenile in custody

A juvenile is in custody after a loaded weapon was removed from a Sentinel High School student outside of the building by administrators and a school resource officer on Tuesday afternoon.

A school resource officer was provided information that a student was in the area of the school armed with a weapon, according to a press release from the Missoula Police Department on Thursday. Officers located the student outside, the weapon was removed "without incident" and the student was detained.

The student did not enter the building, but the incident occurred on school property.

Missoula County Public Schools first emailed Sentinel families about the incident on Tuesday to inform them that law enforcement vehicles and officers at the school were responding to “a potential concern involving an individual,” which had been resolved but was still under investigation.

More details about the incident were sent to families in a follow-up email sent on Wednesday afternoon. In the email, principal Trevor Laboski noted that the school was grateful for the “rapid response” of administrators, the school resource officer and local law enforcement.

“We understand this situation may be upsetting to some of our students and that different people may react to these kinds of situations in different ways,” Laboski wrote in Wednesday’s email. “We are committed to supporting our students in whatever ways they need.”

The incident is still under investigation. The juvenile's name has not been released.

The district has not responded to a request for comment on Thursday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.