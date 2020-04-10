Local clinics, hospitals offer telehealth services

“We are pleased to offer convenient telemedicine solutions to help connect patients and providers, and ensure the continued delivery of high-quality care,” said Apryle Pickering, director of primary care services and population health at Community Physician Group. “As the situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve, telehealth capabilities enable our clinical team to practice social distancing to further reduce the spread of illness while still meeting our patients’ health needs.”

A few restrictions on telephonic visits may apply, including that they cannot be utilized to treat patients for a condition that the patient has been seen for in the previous seven days, and they cannot be used to treat a condition that the patient is already coming in for within the next 24 hours.

Patients who are concerned they may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to call the Free 24/7 Nurse on Call at 406-327-4770 or check in online at one of the Focused Screening Centers at communityfirstcare.com.

Other hospitals in western Montana are also utilizing the power of telehealth services.