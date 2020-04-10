Local clinics, hospitals offer telehealth services

Just because there’s a statewide stay-at-home order doesn’t mean people should avoid talking to healthcare providers during the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s the message from Community Physician Group, a healthcare organization that announced recently that it has added telemedicine to its primary and specialty care offerings for its Missoula, Lolo and Stevensville clinics.
"We are concerned people may be avoiding seeing medical providers for other physical and mental health conditions due to COVID-19,” explained Megan Condra, director of marketing and community relations at Community Medical Center in Missoula.
For patients who meet certain clinical criteria, Community Physician Group is offering two types of telehealth. Both telephone and video visits are available.
"A telephone visit is simply a patient phone call with a provider, and a video visit is a virtual, face-to-face visit with a provider using a video conferencing service,” Condra said. "Virtual visits may not be available in all cases and will be evaluated based on a patient’s specific clinical needs.”
Patients can request a tele health visit by calling their provider’s office and then a determination will be made as to whether it's appropriate based on the patient’s condition. Then, appointment times are made and instructions are provided.
“We are pleased to offer convenient telemedicine solutions to help connect patients and providers, and ensure the continued delivery of high-quality care,” said Apryle Pickering, director of primary care services and population health at Community Physician Group. “As the situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve, telehealth capabilities enable our clinical team to practice social distancing to further reduce the spread of illness while still meeting our patients’ health needs.”
A few restrictions on telephonic visits may apply, including that they cannot be utilized to treat patients for a condition that the patient has been seen for in the previous seven days, and they cannot be used to treat a condition that the patient is already coming in for within the next 24 hours.
Patients who are concerned they may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to call the Free 24/7 Nurse on Call at 406-327-4770 or check in online at one of the Focused Screening Centers at communityfirstcare.com.
Other hospitals in western Montana are also utilizing the power of telehealth services.
"We do have telemedicine,” said Laurel Chambers-Haskins, the CEO at Mineral Community Hospital in Superior. "Because we're rural we have good relationships with infectious disease specialists that help us manage patients. I think we'll do a lot. We're used to consulting with consultants in Missoula, for sure the infectious disease specialists.”
That hospital can be reached at 406-822-4841.
Dr. Greg Hanson, the president and CEO of the Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains, said the coronavirus pandemic has pushed the hospital to make telehealth more readily available to patients who have essential needs for primary care and mental health appointments that would typically be done face to face in the hospital’s rural health clinics.
“We have rescheduled a number of non-urgent appointments to reduce traffic in and out of our rural health clinics and keep people home, but we know there are a number of patients who have chronic medical conditions like hypertension that need to be seen on a regular basis,” Hanson said. “Telehealth will allow us to maintain appointments with these patients, so we ensure the proper management of their illnesses.”
Many other types of appointments and follow ups will be available to patients with this technology, he noted, but some diagnoses like stable hypertension will require a way of monitoring blood pressure from home.
"As a provider I really value the ability to check in with my patients electronically, and this system helps us keep in touch and address non-emergent medical issues at a safe distance,” said Nick Lawyer, a primary care provider at Plains Family Medicine.
