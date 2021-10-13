Local clothing brand takes new spin on crowdfunding to build local factory

The female-founded Missoula-based brand Youer is taking a unique spin on crowdfunding to build an apparel factory by launching a month-long program called Community Supported Apparel.
Modeled after Community Supported Agriculture, customers of the brand Youer, formerly known as Kind Apparel, will be able to purchase limited edition products and pay to make their mark on the new facility.
“The CSA was born out of this need to bring stuff in house and have more control over how, when and where our stuff is made,” said Youer’s founder and chief-everything-officer Mallory Ottariano.
Youer is an outdoor apparel brand that uses original designs specializing in skorts, pants, leggings, hoodies and other accessories.
All of Youer’s products are designed by Ottariano and manufactured in the United States using sustainable materials, which in her experience can be challenging due to limited, expensive resources that are difficult to find.
Additionally, as a smaller company she often feels her brand is a “lesser priority” at other manufacturing sites across the country.
“As we’ve grown, we have run into a lot of manufacturing challenges and last year was really the experience that spurred the CSA,” Ottariano said.
Like many businesses, Youer took a hard blow during the pandemic due to supply chain issues and mismanagement of materials that left her without product to sell for nearly seven months.
“We realized we need to start taking control of this and doing it in-house because every production run that there is something that goes wrong and I just feel like that’s a bad thing to settle for,” she said.
“If we have our own production, we are always going to be the most important customer,” she continued.
A bulk of the fundraising goal will be sourced by pre-selling a limited edition Treasure Dress — Youer’s best-selling hooded fleece dress with a kangaroo pocket and vibrantly designed spandex side paneling and cuffs.
Ottariano aims to raise anywhere between $60,000 to $100,000 through the crowdfunding event, which is slated to run until Oct. 28.
Other specialty products like spandex leggings will be released through the effort.
Customers will also have the opportunity to make their mark on the factory by purchasing a seed packet that will have their face printed on it to be displayed in a “wall of faces” showcasing the people who supported the factory.
“I want the energy of the community to be very alive within the building and I think all of these things really play into that, like just being able to walk into this building and be able to see a wall of hundreds of individuals who made this all possible,” Ottariano said.
There are no apparel manufacturing factories in the state at this time, according to Ottariano. By building a factory in Missoula she aims to create a more transparent supply chain while also honoring the spirit of the town.
“It’s very much so a reflection of the lifestyle that we live in the city and there’s just something very magical about building a brand in Missoula and the people that support it seems like totally the right place to grow into the next phase,” Ottariano said.
Ottariano’s unique approach to fundraising to build a factory locally is a direct reflection of support she receives from her customers.
“I feel like we have some of the most dedicated, devoted, supportive customers and the brand survived last year because of them. Because people became part of a conversation and reached out to support in any way they could,” she said.
“This idea of building production together instead of a brand doing something on its own is really interesting to me and really powerful and I think I just want to harness the power of community and build something together.”