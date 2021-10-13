Local clothing brand takes new spin on crowdfunding to build local factory

“I want the energy of the community to be very alive within the building and I think all of these things really play into that, like just being able to walk into this building and be able to see a wall of hundreds of individuals who made this all possible,” Ottariano said.

There are no apparel manufacturing factories in the state at this time, according to Ottariano. By building a factory in Missoula she aims to create a more transparent supply chain while also honoring the spirit of the town.

“It’s very much so a reflection of the lifestyle that we live in the city and there’s just something very magical about building a brand in Missoula and the people that support it seems like totally the right place to grow into the next phase,” Ottariano said.

Ottariano’s unique approach to fundraising to build a factory locally is a direct reflection of support she receives from her customers.

“I feel like we have some of the most dedicated, devoted, supportive customers and the brand survived last year because of them. Because people became part of a conversation and reached out to support in any way they could,” she said.

“This idea of building production together instead of a brand doing something on its own is really interesting to me and really powerful and I think I just want to harness the power of community and build something together.”

