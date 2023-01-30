Local funds will match big federal grant for Caras Park river access improvements

A big project to improve access to the river at Caras Park will make it over the finish line thanks to two commitments of Missoula tax dollars approved in the last two months.

In December, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board approved up to $100,000 in Tax Increment Financing to help fund construction of the Clark Fork River Access and Bank Restoration Project. And in mid-January, the City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee voted to authorize the mayor to kick in $131,309 for design and construction administration services.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department was recently awarded a $1.22 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce to create an ADA access to the river’s edge near Brennan’s Wave. Planned improvements include a new ADA path along the riverbank, stone and concrete stairs to the river, a concrete viewing platform, streambank revegetation and stabilization of approximately 400 feet of the north bank. Completion of design, engineering and permitting is expected in 2023, construction is expected to begin in summer of 2024 and the project is supposed to be concluded in the summer of 2025.

“Of all the areas that we’ve been looking at doing river restoration and access improvements, Caras Park has come to the very top of the list every time we’ve polled the public for this project,” said Nathan McLeod, a senior landscape architect with the parks department, at the December MRA board meeting.

He said there’s no location in Missoula, or anywhere near the city, where there’s ADA access down to a river.

“So this is a pretty special project,” he explained.

Linda McCarthy, the executive director of the Downtown Missoula Partnership, said a 2015 study found that over 80 users an hour boated past a checkpoint on the Clark Fork River downtown in July of that year.

“The Missoula Downtown Foundation is committed to this project and is bringing matching dollars to the project,” McCarthy said. “We continue to be a good partner and bring private dollars to the table for these kinds of public projects.”

The federal grant for the project required up to $405,076 in local funding. With a $155,076 commitment from the city’s 2018 Open Space Bond and the two recent commitments, that requirement is now satisfied.

Annie Gorski, the deputy director of the MRA, said that many downtown businesses benefit from the visitors that come to Caras Park for river activities.

“This project is expected to increase visitors to Caras Park and downtown Missoula,” she said in a memo to the board. “The Missoula Economic Partnership estimates the project could generate an additional 21 jobs in downtown Missoula due to increased tourism and activity downtown.”

Ellen Buchanan, the executive director of the MRA, wrote in a memo to the federal Economic Development Authority in the grant application that the project would boost regional tourism.

“MRA was fundamental in the creation of Caras Park and is delighted that it has become an outdoor jewel that arguably can be considered the heartbeat of downtown,” Buchanan wrote. “As a major funder during the creation of Caras Park, a repeat funder of improvements to the park over the years and the single largest funder of Brennan’s Wave, MRA stands ready to the extent that funds are available, to commit funding to this project to help provide the required matching funds.”

Board member Melanie Brock said she’s heard that Brennan’s Wave needs repairs and hoped that maybe the two projects could get done at the same time.

Buchanan said repairs are needed on the underwater features that make Brennan’s Wave, but the wave was created by a private nonprofit and the actual structure is owned by the Orchard Homes Ditch Company, which has an intake near the site.

Brock also noted that a 17-year-old surfer was killed in May of 2022 when his foot got stuck in a mechanism in a man-made surf wave in Bend, Oregon. Although there was a way for the city to turn off the water after an emergency call came in, the boy still died. That wave was built differently than Brennan’s Wave, but Brock noted that Brennan’s Wave is still fairly old technology.

"I’m so excited to safely increase access to the river there, it’s getting more and more popular every summer,” Brock said.

At the City Council meeting to authorize the funding, Councilor Sandra Vasecka was the only one to express skepticism about the local funding.

“I like the idea, but I am concerned about the other funding mechanisms that’s not the (federal) grant,” she said. Vasecka wondered what would happen if the local taxpayer dollars weren’t used to match the grant.

McLeod said he wasn't sure what would happen, but he noted that one option would be for the city to back out of involvement and have no input on the planning or design process.

“Another option would be to not do the project and return the grant,” McCarthy responded.

Vasecka did not push the conversation any further, and the committee voted 11-0 to approve the funding, with Councilor Jennifer Savage absent.