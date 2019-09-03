The news that Walmart plans to discontinue sales of handgun and short-barrel rifle ammunition didn’t make much of a splash in Missoula on Tuesday with two local ammo dealers who said they never considered the retail giant a competitor anyway with their buy-local customers — and one even considered the move a publicity stunt.
“Any American that likes shooting sports and hunting, why would you get your ammo at a big box store anyway when you can buy local?” said Kris Bonner, the longtime owner of Gorilla Gunsmithing at 2340 S. Third St. W. “Sam Walton’s kids don’t need any more money. I say good riddance.”
Walmart, based in Arkansas, announced on Tuesday that once the current inventory runs out, it won’t restock handgun ammo. The announcement came on the heels of a mass shooting over the weekend that claimed the lives of seven people in Texas. Another mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, claimed the lives of 22 people in August. The company is also asking customers to refrain from carrying guns in the open, even in states where it’s legal to do so. In Montana, it’s generally legal to carry firearms in public places, but Missoula passed an ordinance last year banning firearms at polling places, parks and certain other places.
“Not many of my customers are Walmart customers, so I don’t expect to see sales rise,” Bonner noted. “The price at Walmart isn’t any better, and they can get better quality here. I guess someone who will drive 30 minutes to save a nickel will get it there.”
He sells handgun ammo made by Granite Ammunition in Drummond, and Bonner says it’s a cleaner burning, better quality product than the Walmart inventory.
At Axmen Firearms at 5175 Highway 93 South, part-owner Danen Brucker said he wouldn’t notice any difference in sales either.
“We sell a lot of ammo already,” he said. “We get it by the pallet, so that kind of tells you how much we go through.”
Both Bonner and Brucker said 9-millimeter is one of the more popular products because it’s relatively cheap and effective. Brucker said the company sends in about 40 background checks every week for people wanting to buy firearms.
Bonner was critical of Walmart’s move, saying it was more of a publicity stunt than anything. He said doctor-patient confidentiality rules prevent mentally-ill people from being listed on the FBI’s database of people who should be prohibited from purchasing firearms, and gun sellers shouldn’t be blamed for mass shootings. He also thinks video games have desensitized people to the realities of death.
“We’re only going to get rid of evil when the Lord comes back,” he said. “Until then, we’re stuck with the twists and turns of humanity, and there’s dark sides to that.”
Bob Ward’s in Missoula also sells ammunition, but a company representative didn’t return a call seeking comment on Tuesday.
Glenn Presho and Robert Swann, both of Arizona, were visiting the Walmart on Brooks Street on Tuesday. They didn’t seem impressed by Walmart’s announcement.
“If you ban guns and ammunition, only the criminals will have guns and ammunition,” Presho said. “We won’t have anything left to defend ourselves from criminals and the government.”
He said he didn’t have a problem with the store banning open carry.
“It’s their property, their rules, so I’ve got no problem with that,” he said.
Swann, who said he’s a veteran of the U.S. Army, said he won’t shop at Walmart anymore.
“It’s a violation of my Second Amendment Rights, and I don’t support it and I won’t shop there if they do,” he said, before heading into the store.