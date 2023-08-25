The fast-moving River Road East fire in Paradise burned at least 50 structures last weekend, including 13 homes, according to the Sanders County Sheriff.

According to the Sanders County Ledger, Sheriff Shawn Fielders shared the structure loss figure Tuesday. The Thompson Falls-based newspaper reported that one of the non-residential structures burned was the "iconic barn along Highway 200 at Kennedy Creek just east of Paradise." A Ledger photo showed a singed silo alongside smoldering rubble where the historic white barn once stood. The Ledger reported that at least some of the structures burned were homes up McLaughlin Creek. The area is 52 miles northwest of Missoula.

There are only four fully accredited tribal child advocacy centers in the nation — one of which is located on the Fort Peck Reservation.

These centers are critical, as they provide a physical space to coordinate services for those who have experienced child victimization or maltreatment. Because these centers allow for inter-agency communication, they often spare victims from having to tell their story over and over to different professionals.

But these centers aren’t easy to develop. First, they’re a relatively new concept for tribes — the first tribal child advocacy center was established in 1985. And second, establishing and building a center requires infrastructure, funding, equipment and personnel.

The Native Child Advocacy Resource Center, a division of the National Native Children’s Trauma Center at the University of Montana, works to help tribes nationwide that want to develop a center.

That work just got a major boost from an $800,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Although staffing pressures continue to hamper Missoula County, administrators are proud they were able to keep tax increases below the local rate of inflation in the county’s preliminary budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

For the $70.6 million expected increase in tax revenue, property owners should anticipate paying 5.4% more than they did last year. City residents will pay an additional $67 annually per $100,000 of assessed property value, while those outside the city limits are looking at an additional $82 per year.

“We do continue to face extreme pressures around recruiting,” said Chief Administrative Officer Chris Lounsbury. “This is probably our biggest challenge right now, like I think it is for most employers in Missoula County.”

As Missoula City Council mulls revising public comment rules, some councilors want more security at public meetings amid concerns over safety in council chambers.

Feedback from city staff, the public and a handful of elected officials has council leadership considering bolstered security at City Council meetings, according to Council President and Ward 3 Representative Gwen Jones.

“Based on recent trends, council leadership and the administration continue to work on safety plans and security to ensure this,” Jones wrote in an email. “Unfortunately we are going in the direction of adding more security instead of lessening it, based on input from staff and the public as well as elected (officials).”

A Kalispell man will spend two and a half years in federal prison for threatening to kill U.S. Senator Jon Tester, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Kevin P. Smith, 46, was sentenced on Thursday. He pleaded guilty in April to one count of threatening to murder a U.S. Senator, after Tester's staff discovered several threatening voicemails on the senator's phone on Jan. 30.

Smith left Tester 60 voicemails at his Kalispell office, according to prosecutors.

Gunshots were fired at a house in Lolo late Tuesday night, sending one man to the hospital, officials reported.

A disturbance reported at the 1100 block of Napton Way in Lolo drew a response from Missoula County deputies late Tuesday night, just before midnight. According to a Missoula Sheriff's news release, the disturbance happened between a man and woman living at the house.

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency's board on Thursday discussed ways to use Tax Increment Financing to actually build workforce housing in Missoula instead of just supporting infrastructure improvements for those projects.

The MRA's staff have come up with a broad set of policy recommendations, and the board discussed the document during a presentation.

Illegal trash dumping is a pervasive problem on public lands in western Montana, including in the woods right around Missoula.

Hazardous materials, tires, trashed camper trailers, refrigerators and wrecked cars are often piled in discreet or not-so-discreet spots and spoil the natural beauty while polluting the environment.

That's why the Lolo National Forest, Missoula County, Republic Services waste disposal and a nonprofit called Woods Not Waste have teamed up to clean up a few problem locations in the Deep Creek area west of Missoula.

When Tescha Hawley, Aaniiih, got the call saying she was nominated as a “CNN Hero,” she was nervous.

Hawley, who founded Day Eagle Hope Project, doesn’t like the limelight, but she knew if her organization received attention, her community could get more resources. She said about 100,000 people were nominated, and of those, 20 were selected to be featured as a CNN Hero — she was one of the 20.

Founded in 2017, Day Eagle Hope Project began as an organization to provide resources and support to cancer patients and their families. Five years later, it has expanded to address other health needs in the community. For the full story, see Friday's e-edition or visit Missoulian.com.

The public will have new opportunities to tour and comment on a proposal to log, thin and burn about 1,500 acres of a wildlife management area northeast of Ovando in coming weeks.

The Doney Lake Forest Habitat Improvement Project sits just outside designated wilderness and critical habitat for grizzly bears. It's also within a prime elk and deer hunting district. The project, which Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks analysists say will improve wildlife habitat and wildfire resilience, was originally slated to begin this summer. FWP proposed the project, and will conduct further analysis of the project's impacts this year.

The proposal drew scrutiny from some conservationists when FWP released a draft environmental assessment (EA) for the project with a comment period beginning Jan. 4. In mid-January, FWP doubled its initial 15-day comment period on the draft in response to public comments. FWP received 43 comments during that window, the agency stated Aug. 21. Many commenters sought to better understand the project's benefits or wanted further agency analysis of impacts. And critics of the project at the time expressed concern it would degrade grizzly habitat.

The University of Montana will have an extra 252 beds to accommodate students this year compared to the on-campus housing supply last academic year.

That's thanks to the completion of an $18-million remodel of historic Knowles Residence Hall.

On Wednesday, UM president Seth Bodnar and other officials held a grand reopening of Knowles Hall, which was shut down from May of 2022 until earlier in August of 2023 for construction. Students began moving into the freshly rehabbed building, just west of UM's Oval, on Monday this week.

Business owner Bubba Vandenberg of Customm Upholstery on North Avenue signed a new lease when the Johnson Street shelter — now dubbed the Johnson Street Community Center — closed for the season earlier this year. He was hopeful the problems he’d encountered, including human feces in his parking lot and trash discarded on his property, would soon be things of the past.

Instead, Mayor Jordan Hess this summer pushed an effort to reopen the shelter full-time, and that initiative is set to culminate next month. The mayor has maintained Johnson Street is the only viable facility of its kind currently available to serve the houselessness problem plaguing the city.

“It’s not good for my business,” said Vandenberg, who lamented missing his chance to move out. Vandenberg believes the city’s present approach to serving its unhoused residents is only making the issue worse.

While many of his neighbors share Vandenberg’s frustrations, not everyone who lives and works around the shelter has reported the same experiences.

There's a new-but-familiar boba tea truck in Missoula for those seeking to quench their thirst with new flavors. Local entrepreneur Sara Francis and her husband Dave have acquired the popular "Thirst Tea" mobile beverage truck from former owners Stevie Kahle and Morgan Plasmier.

A week's worth of events are planned in September to celebrate refugee and immigrant experiences in Missoula.

"For the seventh year in a row, Missoula will participate in Welcoming Week, a national movement to embrace the role that all people play in creating prosperous and successful communities," said a press release from the nonprofit Soft Landing Missoula.

The Missoula Montana Airport set another passenger record in July with 120,895 total passengers either departing or arriving. That's a 25.5% increase over July of 2022.

Fans of theater and epic poetry can take their families to a contemporary take on the Homer's "Odyssey” before it heads out on a statewide tour of the schools.

The Montana Repertory Theatre is presenting the hour-long show as its 2023 educational outreach tour. It will visit more than 30 schools including small communities from Thompson Falls to Wibaux, according to a Rep news release.

Caribbean reggae, all-female Colorado Americana, Billings funk and more will hit the streets of downtown Missoula this weekend during the River City Roots Festival.

A few blocks of Main Street will be closed off on Friday-Saturday, Aug. 25-26, for the 17th annual free festival, which includes music, an art show, a fleet of food trucks, and more.

Long-form improv comedy, a record sale and River City Roots Fest are happening this week in Missoula.

The Missoula City Council approved Mayor Jordan Hess’ budget Monday night with warnings of tougher budget deliberations in the years to come. The $111.6 million budget for Fiscal Year 2024 presents a 9.78% tax hike, which equates to $377.10 in taxes per $100,000 of assessed home value.

“This is an alarming story,” said Hess. “This is a story that angers me. This is a story that is decades in the making and that is coming to a head and that we need to be talking about actively and relentlessly ahead of the 2025 legislative session.”

He pinned the blame for the tax hike on the Montana Legislature’s failure to address the state’s reliance on residential taxes to buttress local government funding. Some on council agreed with this assessment, while others pointed to other factors — but most believed the city’s budgets will only become more challenging in the coming years.

A local nonprofit is in the midst of constructing a brand new $2 million indoor shooting sports complex near Missoula that will be focused on allowing kids to practice year-round.

The Western Montana Fish and Game Association is currently fundraising to help pay for the project, but work is well underway on a new two-story, 19,568-square-foot facility that will be called the Youth Shooting Sports Complex. It’s located at the Deer Creek Shooting Center, a longtime gun range between East Missoula and Bonner. Construction started this year and is expected to be finished around January of 2024.

Concerning trends in sexually transmitted infections within Missoula County have inspired public health officials to remind the community about safe practices.

In 2020, all STI cases dropped in Missoula County, but they have been on the rise again in recent years. While chlamydia cases have decreased since picking up in 2021, gonorrhea has seen an uptick since 2021. Syphilis, most strikingly, saw a 40% increase in a per capita snapshot from the first six months of 2022 to the first six months of 2023.

Heavy rain inundated the Missoula valley and much of western Montana on Monday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary made its way north from the South Pacific Ocean.

The National Weather Service predicted the Missoula area would see anywhere from .25 inches to 1.25 inches of rainfall on Monday, with more moisture continuing through Tuesday. The precipitation, which started on Sunday afternoon, is fallout from Hilary, a severe tropical storm causing floods in Southern California.

Barring any unforeseen setbacks, 20 new apartment homes for unhoused military veterans in Missoula should be ready by the end of 2024.

Last week, the Missoula County commissioners voted unanimously to allow a $540,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Montana Department of Commerce to be used for the Poverello Center’s Housing Montana Heroes Veterans Housing Program.

The Pov has acquired the former 17-room Clark Fork Inn at 1010 West Broadway and is in the process of transforming the property in order to relocate its veterans housing program to the site.

A man from out-of-state was convicted of child sex abuse in Missoula County District Court last week, according to county officials.

Jose Chavez, a Tampa, Florida, resident, was found guilty of two felony child sex abuse charges on Aug. 15, according to a news release from Missoula County.

OVANDO — On packed horses and mules, Backcountry Horsemen volunteers ascended into the wilderness on a trail surrounded by fresh wildflowers and burnt timber.

The trail to Lake Otatsy near the North Fork of the Blackfoot made for a 15-mile round trip on the start of their two-day trip. Every so often, volunteers dismounted their horses to do what they were there for — saw away fallen trees and debris to improve the path for themselves and for all future recreationists.

It’s a needed service as trails see increased use in the area. And it’s a service the Backcountry Horsemen have been happy to provide since starting 50 years ago in Montana’s Flathead Valley with a focus on advocating and creating greater trail access. The organization has since expanded to 37 states since its inception.

A long-litigated logging project in the Kootenai National Forest must return to the drawing board after a federal judge found it failed a range of environmental law requirements.

U.S. District Judge Don Molloy halted the Black Ram project on Thursday, ruling that the Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife didn’t meet their analysis duties when the agencies found it wouldn’t hurt climate change or grizzly bears. He also criticized the agencies for failing to consider the effect of illegal motorized use on the project area's roads.

Roughly $26 million in federal money from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has been awarded to Montana, and over $7 million will fund projects in Missoula and surrounding areas.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Surface Transportation Block Grant program has announced awards and the second-largest award was $2 million for the yet-to-be-constructed Flynn Lane Trail west of the city core.

After three years of testing tactics to handle its growing visitor pressure, Glacier National Park officials want public feedback on how the park experience has changed.

The park will host a series of virtual and in-person public meetings in late August focused on its vehicle reservation pilot programs. Public input from this process gathered by Sept. 30 will be used to inform a strategy for summer 2024.

Montana has a new poet laureate, Chris La Tray.

La Tray, a Métis writer and storyteller who grew up in Frenchtown, wants to use his term in 2023-24 to show how relevant the form can be.

“If I have a goal as poet laureate, it’s to bring it back to the people,” he said. He feels as though the literary art form has “had a bag thrown over its head, and dragged off into the ivory tower.”

As a reader, he values “strong images and clear writing,” work that’s “pretty blunt” instead of lost in abstraction.

While serving as a laureate for 2023-24, he wants to travel the state and teach poetry much like he does with students on the Flathead Indian Reservation through the Missoula Writing Collaborative.