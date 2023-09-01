But is out-of-control local spending to blame for the impending tax hike? Or is there more at play in the calculations cutting into Montanans’ pocketbooks? Leaders from around the city and across the state disagree on the cause of rising taxes in Montana communities.

Two recent reports from the city highlight both the efforts to address the affordable housing crisis here and the scale of how many people are still grappling with finding a stable place to live.

The city of Missoula compiles a weekly “urban camping report,” although the word “camping” doesn’t accurately describe the situation of people who are living unsheltered in Missoula due to a severe region-wide lack of affordable housing.