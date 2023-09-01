Here's a roundup of some of the local news stories in the Missoulian for the week of Aug. 26-Sept. 1:
When the Missoula City Council debated how to allocate funds earlier this month for the new annual budget, council members inserted a $21,700 item in the mayor’s proposed expenditures. Before the extra spending was tacked on to support herbicide-free maintenance at McCormick Park, city property taxes were already looking at a 9.71% increase. By the end of budget deliberations, that figure climbed to 9.78%.
Approving — and expanding — the Missoula city budget was a decision that drew ample criticism for its impact on property taxes. Around the same time as the city decided its new budget, Montana homeowners received their updated property valuations from the state. Many were shocked at the increase in their home values, fearing that would portend untenable tax increases.
But is out-of-control local spending to blame for the impending tax hike? Or is there more at play in the calculations cutting into Montanans’ pocketbooks? Leaders from around the city and across the state disagree on the cause of rising taxes in Montana communities.
By Bret Anne Serbin, bret.serbin@missoulian.com
Reports: Missoula has spent roughly $60K on unsheltered living cleanup costs
Two recent reports from the city highlight both the efforts to address the affordable housing crisis here and the scale of how many people are still grappling with finding a stable place to live.
The city of Missoula compiles a weekly “urban camping report,” although the word “camping” doesn’t accurately describe the situation of people who are living unsheltered in Missoula due to a severe region-wide lack of affordable housing.
In total, the city has spent about $60,000 for cleanup costs associated with moving people from places they’re living in the public right-of-way. In many cases people simply move from one site to another.
By David Erickson, david.erickson@missoulian.com.
Were it not for a handful of Democratic state lawmakers, the death penalty might have been a thing of the past in Montana.
“I caught a lot of heat for that,” recalls Tom Jacobson, sitting on the back porch of his Cascade home watching the Missouri River as it creeps past cottonwood groves and hay fields on its way to Great Falls. The former legislator was one of three moderate Democrats who voted against the 2015 bill to abolish capital punishment. It died on a tie vote in the House, the last time the Legislature came remotely close to tossing out the state’s death penalty.
Fellow Democrats were livid. But Jacobson, who until last year was one of just two Great Falls lawmakers representing his party, said he’d vote the same way today.
“Vote your conscience, vote your constituents and then vote your caucus,” Jacobson says, paraphrasing a maxim among politicians. “... For me, it was more about, what would my constituents want?”
That’s the 40,000-voter question for the Montana Democratic Party, which over the last decade went from holding seven legislative seats in Great Falls and surrounding Cascade County to holding zero today.
Story by Sam Wilson, Sam.Wilson@Lee.net.
‘Our only solution’ – Johnson Street shelter to reopen while city examines other options
Disparate opinions on homelessness ran rampant at Monday night’s Missoula City Council meeting. Public comments ranged from exhortations to ship homeless people out of town to pleas to put a moratorium on law enforcement actions targeting the unhoused in Missoula.
Ultimately, council members passed two measures aimed at the houseless issue: reopening the Johnson Street Community Center and postponing a vote on a permanent urban camping ordinance.
On a 7-2 vote, council opted to wait for a decision that could permanently enshrine urban camping rules in Missoula. The final consideration of the ordinance was moved to Nov. 13 in order for the city to come up with better guidance for unhoused individuals and law enforcement. The current rules, which went into place following an emergency declaration this summer, expire in early September.
Once those rules expire, the city will return to what’s currently on the books, which criminalizes sleeping in all city-owned public spaces. According to City Attorney Ryan Sudbury, the city can advise law enforcement to avoid citing people for those rule violations in the meantime.
By Bret Anne Serbin, bret.serbin@missoulian.com.
Two people fatally shot in Superior at bar Sunday evening
Two people were shot and killed in Superior at the Four Aces Bar on Sunday evening.
About 9:30 p.m. Sunday Mineral County Sheriff’s dispatchers got a call that the shooting had occurred and law enforcement identified the suspect as Kraig W. Benson, 47. According to the sheriff’s office, Benson is accused of shooting the two people inside the bar and fleeing the scene. One person was declared dead at the scene, while the second was transported for medical care but later died.
Benson was apprehended in Missoula County early Monday morning, and is in custody in Missoula County Jail. Charges have not been filed as of Monday afternoon.
The victims were identified as Jennifer Savage Benson, 49, Superior; and Logan Gardner, 43, Superior.
Late Sunday evening, Mineral County authorities asked western Montana law enforcement to be on the lookout for a man leaving Superior and traveling in an unknown direction. According to post at 10:15 p.m. from the Mineral County sheriff’s office, he was wanted in connection to a shooting in Superior.
By Zoe Buchli, zoe.buchli@missoulian.com.
Gov appoints members to new charter school commission
Gov. Greg Gianforte appointed two charter school advocates to serve on a new commission tasked with overseeing their introduction to Montana’s public education system, his office announced Tuesday.
The seven-member commission is responsible for approving authorizers for choice schools around the state. It will include two appointees by the governor and one each by the Superintendent of Public Education, the top Republicans from the House and Senate and the top Democrats from both chambers. The other appointees have not yet been announced.
The governor appointed Cathy Kincheloe of Whitefish and Trish Schreiber of Helmville to four-year terms.
By Sam Wilson, sam.wilson@lee.net.