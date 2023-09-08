Here's a roundup of some of the local news stories in the Missoulian for the week of Sept. 2-Sept. 8:

ith local inflation pegged at 6%, Missoula County staff proudly managed to squeeze in a budget with a tax increase below the rate of inflation this year. The budget approved Thursday by Commissioners Dave Strohmaier and Juanita Vero ups Missoula County taxes by 5.4%.

For property within Missoula city limits, that increase translates to paying $251 in total county taxes for every $100,000 in assessed property value. For properties outside Missoula city limits, residents will pay $314.96 in total county taxes for every $100,000 in assessed property value.

If you spend enough time in Los Angeles or any other large city in the country, or go to a high-end car show, you'll probably see an expensive sportscar with Montana license plates.

A quick Google search reveals that it's a common sighting. High-end RVs are also registered in huge quantities in Montana, even though the owners don't live here and have no intention of doing so.

Wealthy people across the U.S. are avoiding paying steep sales taxes by having their luxury vehicles or RVs registered in Montana, depriving their home states of revenue and squeezing other taxpayers.

The reason is simple: Montana has no sales tax and no vehicle emissions testing. So, people living in other states save tens of thousands of dollars, even hundreds of thousands of dollars in many cases, by forming a Limited Liability Corporation (LLC) in Montana and using that entity to purchase and register a vehicle here. And some counties make it even cheaper because they don't have a local option tax in registration.

The third in a series of mayoral candidate forums got granular Thursday night as the five prospective mayors delved into Tax Increment Financing, Montana Code Annotated and master planning.

Brandi Atanasoff, Andrea Davis, Jordan Hess, Shawn Knopp and Mike Nugent shared their thoughts Thursday in an effort to emerge as one of two candidates to prevail in the Sept. 12 primary.

They all agreed the City Council needs more diversity, tenants’ right to counsel could be a worthwhile city pursuit and none of them has enough time for a proper date night during campaign season — although they identified their favorite spots to take their partners during slower parts of the year.

Atanasoff and Knopp both preferred The Depot, Davis pointed to Cucina Florabella, Nugent went for ramen at Michi and Hess said he likes to cook at home and then see a movie at The Roxy. On policy issues, too, each candidate took a different approach.

For “Indigenizing the ZACC,” a benefit for missing and murdered Indigenous relatives, the arts nonprofit is turning its galleries and performances over to Native artists and performers.

On Friday, Sept. 8, the Zootown Arts Community Center will open up its spaces for “How We Celebrate Our Families,” curated by the local Indigenous community in collaboration with the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center. It will include a Native art market, three gallery shows, a series of murals made by students from the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, a performance by “Montana’s Troubadour,” Jack Gladstone, and more.

The central idea is simple: “bringing our Indigenous people together,” said curator Andrea “Dre” Castillo, a multicultural Navajo artist and activist. The goal is to raise serious issues and potentially make people uncomfortable.

“We still think of our loved ones that have passed,” said Castillo, who uses they/them pronouns. "We still celebrate them."

A high school student is barred from Ronan Public School campuses following accusations he made a verbal threat to “shoot up” the Ronan High School, school officials reported on Thursday.

The administration posted on Facebook at 9:37 p.m. Wednesday evening that a threat made by a high school student was circulating around social media websites. The post said the Lake County Sheriff’s Office immediately started investigating the threat.

“Yesterday, a high school student made a comment to another student that was overheard by other students, stating he was going to shoot up the high school,” a Thursday morning update from the school district stated. “Administration did not hear about the threat until (Wednesday) night.”

The Fort Belknap Indian Community Council on Aug. 23 voted to impeach council member Tracy “Ching” King, who served as the Assiniboine at-large representative.

The impeachment, according to a release from the council, was based upon findings that King voted on issues where he had a pecuniary interest, attempted to transfer Fort Belknap’s interest in Island Mountain Development Group, a business in Blaine County, to another reservation without council approval, and for signing the approval to transfer the interest after he was removed from the Island Mountain Development Group board.

Island Mountain Development Group is a for-profit economic development corporation that serves the Fort Belknap tribes. The group has brought high-paying jobs to the area and has invested in tribal programs. But the group has also drawn scrutiny, as Brite Lending, which Island Mountain operates under, was the subject of a class action lawsuit, alleging “loansharking.”

Several organizations in Missoula are slated to get another round of federal funds to strengthen services for domestic violence survivors.

“If we want to break cycles of violence, we have to provide services,” said Shantelle Gaynor, director of Missoula’s Community Justice Department. Gaynor oversees the Crime Victim Advocate Program, which is one of five Missoula agencies getting money this year from the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA).

The Missoula City Attorney’s Office, the Watson Children's Shelter, the Missoula YWCA and Providence St. Patrick Hospital’s First Step Resource Center are also recipients.

If we’re influenced by our visual surroundings, what would yours look like? Someone in the Northwest would probably mention the landscape, but Tyler Brumfield, an artist and University of Montana graduate, stumbled on a different set of ideas.

They’re on the wall of the University Center Gallery for his exhibition, “AB AD,” measuring 7-by-7 feet in brightly painted plywood. The rigid geometric forms feel immediately appealing but you’re not sure if you’ve seen them before or not.

“What are the things that we're encountering in our everyday life?” he said. “How are they affecting us, visually or otherwise?” he said.

Montana Book Festival, wrestling at the fairgrounds, contemporary art and more this week in the Garden City.

A brief police pursuit ended in an arrest on I-90 Wednesday afternoon, but not before the suspect car collided with multiple other vehicles around Missoula, police reported.

The U.S. Marshal Service initiated a traffic stop in downtown Missoula on a suspect car just before 2 p.m., according to Missoula Police Spokesperson Whitney Bennett.

The car took off, collided with another car near the 100 block of East Spruce Street, and eventually made its way onto I-90 via the Reserve Street ramp, Bennett said. Missoula police were called out to help apprehend it.

Wildfire season isn't over for western Montana, but it has slowed considerably after successive weather systems cooled and dampened the region in recent weeks.

Normally, a wildfire season doesn't end until a mid- or late-fall season-ending event — usually a snowfall of more than a few inches. But unusual amounts of precipitation in August put wildfire activity on a trajectory to that end. Many fires around the region have considerably slowed in activity as firefighters increase their containment. Evacuations have been lifted; fire danger has markedly decreased.

According to the National Weather Service, this August was the eighth-wettest on record in Missoula, with 2.35 inches of precipitation recorded — well above the normal of 0.83 inches.

The field of five mayoral candidates will narrow to two on Tuesday as Missoula voters head to the polls for the municipal primary. Candidates include current Mayor Jordan Hess, Ward 5 City Councilor Mike Nugent, Homeword Executive Director Andrea Davis, businessman Shawn Knopp and public relations professional Brandi Atanasoff.

The Missoulian interviewed all five candidates regarding pressing topics in Missoula and broke their responses down by issue. The interviews centered on the themes of spending, housing and experience.

The Montana Department of Commerce announced two grants, totaling $240,000, for tribal business development.

The Blackfeet Nation will receive a $140,000 Tribal Business Development Grant to replace a roof, repair floors, replace lighting and purchase furniture, equipment signage and siding for the tribally owned mini mall in East Glacier.

And the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana will receive $100,000 for the construction of a commercial building in Belgrade. A tenant of the building will be Blue Ribbon Nets, a business owned by the economic development arm of the tribe.

The Catalyst Cafe on Higgins Avenue in downtown Missoula, which has been open for over three decades, announced it will close this fall.

Owners Denis Keast and Jim O’Byrne broke the news on Facebook over the weekend.

“We can finally confirm the rumors,” Keast wrote in the post. “Our lease is up and it’s time for a new chapter. The Cafe has operated in the Florence building for 32 years (and) Jim and I have owned it for just over 13.”

A six-part Indigenous-led series, called “Little Bird,” will premiere on PBS Oct. 12.

The series follows Bezhig Little Bird (Darla Contois, who is Cree-Saulteaux) as she tries to find her birth family and learn about her true family history. Taken from her home in the Long Pine Reserve in Saskatchewan, Little Bird was adopted to a Canadian Jewish family at age 5 and became Esther Rosenblum. As she came of age, Little Bird followed the mystery behind her adoption and traced her history to a Canadian government policy now known as the Sixties Scoop. A phrase coined by writer Patrick Johnston, Sixties Scoop refers to the mass removal of Indigenous children from their families into the child welfare system..

The series explores themes of resilience, trauma, loss and identity and features a cast of Indigenous actors, including Ellyn Jade, Osawa Muskwa, Joshua Odjick, Imajyn Cardinal, Braeden Clarke, Eric Schweig and Michelle Thrush.

Two railroad crossings on busy streets in Missoula, both of which have become de facto speed bumps for thousands of unsuspecting cars and cyclists every year, will be removed and paved.

The Montana Department of Transportation, along with Montana Rail Link and the city of Missoula, will remove the crossings and re-pave the street at two locations: on West Broadway near Yoke's Market and on South Russell Street near Boyce Lumber.

The West Broadway location, in particular, has portions of track that rise above the pavement. That causes quite a shock to cars traveling the speed limit or bicyclists who aren't aware.

Glacier National Park's northwest corner became a hiker/biker playground this week as bridge maintenance work closed several roads to motor vehicle travel.

The Kintla Creek bridge was closed to cars on Monday so crews can replace deteriorated abutment pilings. That will block vehicle traffic at Big Prairie, north of the Polebridge park entrance gate, but hikers and bikers will be allowed to pass through the construction area. The Bowman Creek bridge will also be closed for repairs, blocking vehicle access to the Bowman Lake Valley.

Crews will also be working on the North Fork bridge at the end of Camas Road and the Lee Creek bridge on the park's east side near Chief Mountain through the month of September. Motorists can expect brief delays at both bridges. Throughout the fall, 13 Glacier Park bridges will receive upgrades.

A motorcyclist died in Missoula on Friday after being hit by a car near the Orange Street bridge.

According to the Missoula Police Department, a 21-year-old man was hit by a car at the 200 block of South Orange Street at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday evening. He was riding a motorcycle.

He was declared dead after he was transported for medical care. Life-saving measures were administered on-scene, according to the news release.

A structure fire over the weekend damaged a vacant house on Prince Street.

A call into Missoula 911 reported smoke coming out of a house at the 200 block of Prince Street Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched at about 12:45 p.m., according to a Missoula Fire Department news release.

Crews saw smoke coming from a boarded-up, one-and-a-half-story house. According to the news release, police reported the house was known as a place houseless people used for shelter.

Firefighters tore off plywood sheets covering entrances. Heavy black smoke was seen throughout the structure, according to the release. First responders quickly found the origin of the fire and suppressed it.

The blaze was extinguished in roughly 15 minutes. Investigators are working to determine the fire’s cause.

Drawn-out contract negotiations have Missoula’s pretrial services and county officials in talks over the level of detail needed in financial reports from the nonprofit organization tasked with monitoring Missoulians accused of crimes.

A contract renewal with Missoula Correctional Services (MCS), the nonprofit that provides Missoula’s pretrial services, was stalled over MCS’ financial reporting capabilities. County officials said the review is part of a larger effort to provide more financial transparency to Missoulians.

MCS has run pretrial services since 1998.

The Montana Book Festival returns this week with most of the events at a venue with a shared affinity: the Missoula Public Library.

The lineup for Sept. 7-10 includes David James Duncan, the western Montana author who recently published, “Sun House,” his first novel in decades; Northern Cheyenne writer and activist Adria Jawort; a special, bonus-sized event from the Word Dog community open mic. The invited writers, locally and nationally, cover fiction, nonfiction, poetry and more.

PARADISE — Even the old-timers were shocked at how fast the River Road East fire bore down on this small Montana town last month.

Aug. 18, a Friday, had been an otherwise unremarkable day in the unincorporated town of fewer than 200 people, nestled in a verdant mountain valley just downstream of where the Flathead River flows into the Clark Fork.

Freight trains rolled through the former railroad town along the Clark Fork as they had since the 1880s. Locals assembled at the American Legion Post 129 bar on Highway 200. The highway is the town's de facto main street, the Legion its lone watering hole.

It was quite windy, residents recalled, with air coursing powerfully around the steep mountains that envelop the town 52 miles northwest of Missoula. Nearby weather stations reported temperatures approaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit and sustained winds stronger than 20 mph with gusts faster than 30 mph — and that was down in the valley.

Almost 5,000 acres of grassland next to the Korsbeck Waterfowl Production Area will be open for public hunting and wildlife watching this fall through an expansion of American Prairie’s holdings in north-central Montana.

The Wild Horse property on the border of the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation and southwest of Malta will be included in the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks block management program, according to American Prairie spokeswoman Beth Saboe. It joins 10 other American Prairie properties in the Missouri Breaks country east of Lewistown totaling 82,551 acres of public hunting access.

The U.S. Forest Service this week announced a plan to log and thin nearly 8,000 acres on the Lolo National Forest immediately north of Seeley Lake along Highway 83.

In a cover letter announcing the project, Seeley District Ranger Quinn Carver said the project was granted an emergency action determination by Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack because it takes place in two “firesheds” the federal government determined to be among the 250 most high-risk areas for wildfire in the nation. The determination allows the Forest Service to skip a step of the project’s public approval process: soliciting and responding to formal objections before the project is finally approved and implemented.

Worden’s Market and Deli in downtown Missoula is 140 years old this year, and Mark Thomsen has been behind the counter chatting with customers for 30 of those years.

Anyone who’s bought a deli sandwich or a bottle of wine or a pack of gum at the market over the last three decades has likely been rung up by Thomsen, who keeps the mood cheerful even during the busiest downtown lunchtime rush. He’s easily recognizable by his bald head, his hearty, deep voice as he jokes around with people, or the many pins he wears on his apron.

But he really wouldn’t call what he does “work.”

After more than four decades, the last oil-drilling lease on the Blackfeet Indian Tribe’s Badger-Two Medicine cultural area has been canceled.

“I remember when the Lewis and Clark forest supervisor called a meeting amongst the elders, and told them, ‘They’re going to drill in there — show us where the sacred sites were and they’ll throw a construction fence around them,’” Blackfeet Tribal Historic Preservation Officer John Murray said on Friday. “That’s where the struggle started.”

The lease to Louisiana-based Solenex LLC was one of 47 sold by the federal government in the 1980s during a Reagan administration push to open much of Montana’s Rocky Mountain Front region to energy exploration. About 34,000 acres of the Badger-Two Medicine area were included in the lease sale, along with many more in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex and other sensitive areas.

A person was sexually assaulted at a University of Montana residence hall this week, according to a UM safety alert sent out Friday afternoon.

The reporting party told officials they were sexually assaulted and possibly drugged on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The alert didn’t include much information, but said, "University officials are responding to this matter."

Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz said the accuser didn’t contact law enforcement, so university police haven’t been tapped yet to launch a criminal investigation into the report.

The body of a missing Colorado man was found in Glacier National Park on Friday.

Adam Fuselier, a 32-year-old man from Castle Pines, Colorado was found dead by National Park Service ground searchers at about 11 a.m. on Sept. 1, according to a news release from Glacier National Park.