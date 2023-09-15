Here's a roundup of some of the local news stories in the Missoulian for the week of Sept. 9-Sept. 15:

Workers for the city of Missoula on Wednesday cleaned public health hazards from a location on a public street and sidewalks where people living unhoused have gathered in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, a staff member for the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana said the organization is monitoring the city's interactions with unhoused members of the community to make sure all legal rights are being upheld.

Eran Pehan, the city's director of the Office of Community Planning, Development and Innovation, explained that there were public health hazards at an encampment on Pine Street in the public right-of-way.

Only 43% of Missoula voters returned their ballots for the Missoula municipal primary Tuesday, and they supported Andrea Davis and Mike Nugent for mayor. Jordan Hess, Shawn Knopp and Brandi Atanasoff did not receive the requisite votes to move on to the general election in November.

Davis received 43% of votes. Nugent drew in 27%, while 15% voted for Hess. Knopp secured 11% of votes, followed by Atanasoff with 1%.

A Polson police officer is facing a felony charge stemming from accusations of child sex abuse, local authorities reported on Thursday morning.

Polson Police Officer Matthew Timm was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on a sex abuse of children charge on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Polson Police Department press release.

The news release didn't provide information on the circumstances leading up to Timm's arrest, but it said the investigation is ongoing. Lake County jail records showed Timm was in custody as of Thursday morning, but no bond was listed.

A 33-year-old man was killed in front of the Poverello Center Wednesday night after being hit by a passenger car, according to Missoula police.

The man was crossing West Broadway on foot just after 10 p.m. when he was struck by the car, according to the Missoula Police Department. The driver, a 48-year-old man, was fully cooperative with the investigation, police reported. He was driving east when the pedestrian was hit.

Impairment isn’t a suspected cause of the collision.

More than a century of two-wheeled history will roll out to the public this Friday as part of a new exhibit at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.

Titled "Missoula, MT — The Bicycle Town," the new exhibit in the North Gallery "explores the history of cycling in Missoula from inspiring long-distance races to local bike shops," according to a statement from the county-owned museum. The exhibit will open for the first time Friday.

After that, it will be open during normal museum hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Entry is free to everyone on opening day. Normally, Missoula County residents, museum members and children younger than 6 can visit the museum for free. Otherwise, admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors and $2 for students. Admission is capped at $10 total per family.

And, a free public reception at the exhibit will be held 5:30–7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The word “journal” conjures up a specific image. Maybe a hardbound diary, or the Notes app on a phone. What would a sculptor’s journal look like?

Joe Godfrey, an artist who recently graduated from the University of Montana, has one example. Think of tiles of wood-fired clay, preserved in corroded scrap metal frames like relics or an abstract painting. The pieces in his exhibition, “The Way Out is Through,” were part of a daily exercise to make art — tiles, cups or casts of birds — while his time in school was coming to a close and he’d lose access to all its equipment and the people.

“It honestly started as not knowing what to make and feeling that pressure of a limited amount of time,” he said.

Andy Smetanka's "A Place (Sort Of)" premieres, performing arts festival at Westside Theater, and new artists at Radius.

The developers of the Old Sawmill District in Missoula have announced that they're going to construct two new three-story condominium buildings as the next phase of the neighborhood. Completion of the project, called Warehouse Flats, is expected in late 2024.

The two buildings will contain a combined 19 condo units, and each one will either be a loft-style studio or a one-bedroom.

The developers, Ed and Leslie Wetherbee, have built a variety of housing and commercial projects in the district, located near Silver Park on Wyoming Street.

Fashion hasn't always been easy to access on the Rocky Boy Reservation in northcentral Montana.

Nestled in the Bears Paw Mountains and home to about 3,800 people, the reservation isn't close to a metropolitan area, it doesn't have specialty stores or supplies and there isn't a fashion school nearby.

But with her annual "Honor Our Legacy Fashion Show," Chippewa Cree designer Rebekah Jarvey is starting to change that.

The seventh annual fashion show will kick off Saturday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Northern Winz Hotel and Casino in Box Elder and will feature work from Indigenous designers, circus performances and live music.

This show stands apart from others as it offers community members the opportunity to design their own clothes and walk the runway for a chance to win cash prizes. This year's theme is "embodying Indigenous diversity," and the corresponding color for entries is turquoise.

With support from the Rocky Boy Health Center, the Chippewa Cree Tribal Business Committee on Aug. 30 declared a state of emergency due to "the alarming increase in suicide rates" on the Rocky Boy Reservation.

In a resolution signed by Chairman Harlan Baker, the council wrote, "Our community has been profoundly impacted by a concerning increase in suicide rates in recent times, leading to the loss of precious lives."

While the resolution did not include data specific to the Rocky Boy Reservation, it cited Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, stating that the age-adjusted suicide rates are highest among Native Americans nationwide, with 28.1 deaths by suicide per 100,000 people.

City officials in Missoula, along with other partners, have announced a plan to "enhance ecological, recreational and safety conditions" along a key stretch of the Clark Fork River between McCormick Park and the California Street Bridge.

The guy in charge says it's a very big deal.

"We are kicking off a public planning process this winter to help direct what could be the largest river project in downtown Missoula since the 1960s federal flood control levees," said Morgan Valliant, superintendent of Parks and Recreation Ecosystem Services.

The river that flows through Missoula is viewed as a valuable amenity by almost everyone these days, but it wasn't always that way.

Polson police reported a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in a home last week.

Officers responded to a house at the 300 block of 10th Avenue West in Polson to do a welfare check on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Inside, they found Philista St. John dead, according to a Polson Police Department news release. Police didn't include information on St. John's age or place of residence.

Suspicious circumstances surrounding St. John's death led officers to suspect foul play.

A man was sentenced to 15 years at the Montana State Hospital following accusations he tried to kidnap a 3-year-old at the Western Montana Fair last summer.

Robert J. Price, charged with one count each of attempted kidnapping and assault on a minor, both felonies, was sentenced in Missoula County District Court on Sept. 8. For the kidnapping charge, Missoula County District Judge Shane Vannatta imposed 10 years at the state hospital.

Price also received five years for the assault charge, but all of that time was suspended, court filings show.

The Department of the Interior on Tuesday announced it will invest $5 million to support the restoration of bison in tribal communities.

The funding includes $3.5 million from the Inflation Reduction Act that will support the InterTribal Buffalo Council's herd development. The council consists of 80 tribes and facilitates management of more than 20,000 buffalo.

The additional $1.5 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be available through the Bureau of Indian Affairs to federally recognized tribes or tribal organizations to support tribal bison herd expansion efforts. For more information on the application, visit the Bureau of Indian Affairs' Division of Natural Resources website.

The owners of the popular Burns. St. Bistro in Missoula's Westside neighborhood have announced they're permanently closing the restaurant this fall.

"Bistronauts, thank you for twelve or so years of patronage," the wrote. "Our final day of service will be Sunday, Oct. 1. In the meantime, we will be open Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. We will still be offering catering well into 2024 and taking care of our catering clients who are already on our books."

The bistro is owned and operated by Walker Hunter, Cameron Williams and Jason McMackin. In 2021, the trio opened a new fine-dining restaurant called Brasserie Porte Rouge in downtown Missoula.

A candidate in the running for Montana's Superintendent of Public Instruction has left multiple school districts around the country under mysterious and contentious circumstances and was essentially forced out at a small rural district in Montana after what many say was a botched implementation of a program that allowed kids to learn at their own pace.

Sharyl Allen was the deputy superintendent at Montana's Office of Public Instruction from 2020 until August of this year. She was Superintendent Elsie Arntzen's longest-lasting deputy, but she is no longer in that position. Her departure from the Office of Public Instruction was first reported last week by the Daily Montanan.

Allen did not return an email requesting comment for this story.

Allen has filed to run as a Republican for Superintendent of the Office of Public Instruction in 2024.

Allen was the superintendent of the Conrad Public School district, an hour north of Great Falls, for three years. In the fall of 2017, she implemented a "personalized learning" program that allowed students to learn at their own pace without a set schedule and testing regimen for specific courses.

By April of 2019, after less than two academic years of the program, Allen had submitted a letter of resignation to the school board after a group of concerned parents decided the program wasn't working.

Allen's candidacy for the top public education job in Montana comes as distressing news to Phil Springer, a retired chemistry, physics and science teacher who taught in Conrad Public Schools for 25 years. He said the personalized learning program, and Allen's implementation of it, was a disaster for the district.

"As a very experienced teacher, I'll tell you it was pretty much a consummate failure," Springer said. "It really did tear Conrad Schools down, just tore it down."

Restaurateur Scott Gill, owner of Scotty’s Table, puts fresh, local food front and center on his menu. But the growing pressure of housing development on prime agricultural land is creating a challenge for the Missoula eatery.

“Having the local product is what I built my business on,” said Gill, who sources his beef from Oxbow Cattle Co., his chicken from Living River Farms and his produce from Missoula growers he knows personally.

Gill said eating locally isn’t just a business practice; it’s a philosophy. He believes using food from the nearby community brings economic and health benefits to an area like Missoula and the people who live there.

But finding ways to live in such a community is becoming a challenge. It’s hampering Scotty’s Table as employees struggle to find housing. One obvious solution is development, and lots of it — but what happens when housing goes up on soil that could make for prime farmland?

“Both (housing and farming) are obviously paramount right now,” said Gill. “Housing is obviously a huge problem. We’re just building houses on this prime agricultural soil. It’s definitely a concern of mine.”

A young man who died in a motorcycle versus car crash last week was identified by Missoula officials.

Braden A. Huberg, a Lolo resident, lost his life when a Ford pickup hit him as it was turning onto South Orange Street on the evening of Sept. 1, according to a news release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office. Huberg was 21 years old.

With the East Fork of Lolo Creek gurgling hundreds of feet below, a group of ecstatic slackliners carefully traversed inch-wide webbing spanning a canyon in the forest a couple miles away from Lolo Hot Springs on Friday morning.

With eight highlines stretched across various gaps, one of which hung 985 feet long and 250 feet up in the air, at least a dozen aerialists spent the morning focusing on the sport they love.

The Lolo/Montana Highline Festival began in 2019. Organizers took a year off during the pandemic, but every year since then it has attracted some of the best highliners in the country.

Griffen Gilbert, one of the organizers, said they use drones with fishing line to start some of the highlines. Once the fishing line is in place, they get paracord strung across. Then, the highline webbing is put into place with anchors.

“I’ve been doing it for a decade now,” Gilbert said, explaining why he started the festival in 2019. “And essentially I’ve never had a community to slackline around. It’s always just been trying to get friends that are outdoorsy to come help out and just like have a good time outside and do something different.”

This is the final, ultimate version of “the ultimate Missoula movie.”

On Thursday, Sept. 14, local filmmaker Andy Smetanka’s “A Place (Sort Of)” will screen at the Wilma after eight years spent assembling home and amateur movie clips into an unconventional documentary of the city and its people.

When Smetanka entered the project, he asked himself a simple question: “Who lives here year-round?” Sure, people visit in June and immediately say they’d like to move here, he thought. But who are the ones who get through the long, inversion-laden winters?

“It sets out on a broad mission to investigate what kind of place this is,” he said, even taking its title from the Rockin’ Rudy’s merch slogan.

Given the long gestation period, he screened a version last year that didn’t yet have narration in place.

The finished, two-hour Super 8 opus comprises thousands of clips of home movies from about 10 sources, including his own footage of contemporary sights, like, say, the Festival of the Dead, shot on his preferred medium of 8mm film. The oldest clips go back a hundred years.

Someone shot an elk near Lolo and left it to waste, prompting an investigation from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

The poaching occurred on a ranch west of Trader Brothers near McClain Creek sometime between late Friday, Sept. 1, and early Saturday, Sept. 2. The elk was shot with a rifle.

The general hunting season for elk and other big game does not start until Oct. 21.

FWP game wardens say that wildlife crimes like this one are often solved because of leads from the public and they encourage anyone with information to make a report.

To provide information about this case or other crimes involving fish, wildlife, or park regulations, visit myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont or call the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). Callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

— Missoulian Staff

A bipartisan effort brought by Ward 4’s Mike Nugent, Ward 6’s Kristen Jordan and Ward 6’s Sandra Vasecka committed the city to starting the master planning process for redeveloping the Johnson Street facility in the next year. It also set the goal of demolishing the existing structure within three years.

“The metrics of success need to include the unhoused and the housed,” said Jordan, one of the sponsors of the resolution. “We do need to consider the impact to the neighborhood.”

Ward 1 Councilor Heidi West also highlighted the uncertain future of the Johnson Street site, which only has funding for the next year currently lined up.

Only Councilor Daniel Carlino in Ward 3 voted against the proposal. He wanted a guarantee the city would build a new shelter within the timeframe of demolition.

— Bret Anne Serbin, bret.serbin@missoulian.com