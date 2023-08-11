Sa-Wad-Dee means “hello” and “goodbye” in Thai — a fitting moniker for the Missoula restaurant that is now saying goodbye to its downtown location and hello to a new food truck. Founder Sumalee Tdim Foy is stepping down from the operation she founded 26 years ago and passing the reins to her daughter, Am Penny.

“I think it’s a good thing for me to retire,” said Foy. “I still have things to do. I’m going to miss the customers.”

The restaurant’s last day at its current location on Broadway is Aug. 31. The family will continue serving food from a mobile truck kitchen.

Missoula County Public Schools is struggling to hire for positions ahead of the school year, as the MCPS Board of Trustees considered Tuesday further increasing wages for various positions to address a staffing shortage.

The school district currently has openings for 10 teachers, 36 paraprofessionals, 10 custodians, seven food service workers, five special-ed teachers, four noon duty and bus aides, and two administrative positions. Places like Lowell Elementary have seven paraprofessional openings currently.

“We're in a tough spot for this time of the year,” MCPS Executive Director of Human Resources Trevor Laboski told the Board of Trustees Tuesday.

Missoula’s mayor Jordan Hess officially presented the city’s budget request to the City Council this week, asking for a median property tax increase of 9.71% on city property owners. The hike will help pay for a total budget of all tax-supported services of $111 million. That total includes an increase in revenue for city services of $6.3 million over last year's budget of about $105 million.

Tyler Clark was having a good night of motorcycle racing in Spokane on July 15.

The 34-year-old from Missoula went to Spokane ranked third in the Grand National Hooligan Championship's West division, a series of serious amateur flat-track races in which riders on stripped-down street bikes bump elbows around a dirt oval. The series, an "outlaw" series that's not sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association, comes to Missoula this Sunday, Aug. 13, as part of the third annual Lords of Dirt race at the Western Montana Fair.

Lords of Dirt exists in part because it was Clark who first introduced Ryan Montgomery, the race's principal organizer, to flat-track racing.

Saturday night is the Western Montana Fair's final rodeo night: a classic display of Western cowboy skill and daring. Sunday night may get even wilder with a different display of skill and daring at the grandstand.

Lords of Dirt, a homegrown flat-track motorcycle race now in its third year, returns to Missoula's Western Montana Fair rodeo arena on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Missoulians will see a mill levy request on their ballots this fall from the city to fund fire resources.

A resolution to put the levy on city ballots passed unanimously in City Council on Monday with little discussion from councilors. The levy, introduced by city officials on Aug. 1, proposes a $7 million annual budget to pad the Missoula Fire Department.

A company that makes dietary supplements is planning to shut its Missoula location at the end of September and has given layoff notices to scores of employees.

Elite One Source, located at 1001 S. Third St. W., employed local workers to manufacture dietary supplements and other custom products. As of October of 2021, the company reporting having 120 local employees, including managers, chemists, cleaners and product blenders. Earlier this year, the company announced a merger with a Florida company called Ion Labs, and the new company was then called Ion Nutritional Labs.

Now, the Missoula factory is being closed down and almost everyone is out of a job, unless they are offered and accept a position in Florida.

Sunday Streets is returning to downtown Missoula on Aug. 20 from noon until 4 p.m. on Higgins Avenue between Fifth Street and the XXXXs.

Montana Imaging Center in Missoula introduced the first whole-body health screening MRI service in the area. The company says the new technology gives patients access to the most advanced MRI screening capabilities in the Pacific Northwest.

Seven organizations supporting Missoula residents have received grants totaling $385,000 from Minnesota-based Otto Bremer Trust.

After staying the same since 2007, front country campground fees in Glacier National Park may soon increase.

Park officials are proposing rate changes for most campsites in 2024, with Apgar group sites increasing in 2025. The new rates are expected to help cover increased maintenance costs and get more in line with rates charged by surrounding campgrounds outside the park.

— Missoulian staff

Young mothers in Missoula will have the chance to enter the clean-energy workforce, thanks to a partnership between Missoula organizations and a national academy aimed at expanding local municipalities' energy sectors.

The city of Missoula, in tandem with Mountain Home Montana, a local nonprofit that provides shelter and services for mothers, was selected this summer for a national program providing employment options for young mothers in the clean-energy field. By getting moms connected with clean-energy jobs in town, the program will strengthen Missoula’s sustainable labor sector.

What's the right way to get rid of an old dam?

The city of Missoula, U.S. Forest Service, Trout Unlimited and wilderness advocates agree that the city-owned McKinley Lake dam high in the Rattlesnake Wilderness Area north of Missoula should be breached. But Missoula-based nonprofit Wilderness Watch argues against the others that the work should be performed without the use of any motorized equipment or transportation.

Work on the controversial Elbow Lake gravel pit and asphalt plant being built near Clearwater Junction will remain halted by court order after a state judge blocked construction while a lawsuit over the facility plays out.

The preliminary injunction granted by Montana District Court Judge John Larson on Tuesday will remain in place as long as the lawsuit is pending, and for the duration of a pending administrative case over the facility in front of the Montana Board of Environmental Review.

Get ready for some people watching, bingo, bull riding, corn dogs, live music, motorcycle racing and neon lights. And take in one last memory of the old grandstands.

The Western Montana Fair kicked off at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

With somewhere between 100,000 and 140,000 people expected to visit the event and beautiful weather in the forecast, Missoula's going to be a rowdy place this week.

When Autumn Nelson decided she was ready to seek treatment for her alcoholism, she knew she had to act fast.

“When someone with an addiction says, ‘I need help,’ we’re begging,” she said. “We want it.”

Nelson, who lives on the Blackfeet Reservation, knew she might have to leave home to get the help she needed. Crystal Creek Lodge provides inpatient and outpatient treatment on the reservation, but community members say the place is almost always at capacity. Journey to Recovery, another facility on the reservation, provides outpatient services primarily focused on supporting individuals after they return from inpatient treatment. And sometimes, it can be helpful for people struggling with addiction to leave their environment and disconnect from people in their circles who may be using.

So when Journey to Recovery gave Nelson the contact information for a treatment center in Arizona, Nelson was hopeful. She was ready to get clean. Little did she know she’d soon be caught up in a national scandal.

In January 1984, Alma McCormick gave birth to twins — a boy and a girl.

But when the children turned 1, McCormick’s daughter, Camie, was diagnosed with a rare childhood cancer. Camie and her family made 10 trips to Denver for her chemotherapy treatments, and she lived almost another year before dying in December 1985.

“That experience really filled my heart with passion,” McCormick said. “I had a passion and desire to develop something for my Crow people.”

McCormick’s passion paid off last month when her organization was awarded $180,000 to promote health equity.

Wildfires on three sides have closed all public access to the Hungry Horse Reservoir.

Flathead National Forest officials announced the closure of both the east- and westside roads on Tuesday morning after firefighting efforts on the Ridge, Tin Soldier and other fires grew increasingly complicated.

— Missoulian staff

With sky-high demand for housing in Missoula, a Bozeman-based developer is proposing one of the largest subdivisions in the area in recent years in terms of the number of dwelling units.

The Missoula Consolidated Planning Board and the Missoula City Council will soon have to vote on whether to recommend and approve an application for a massive, 614-unit housing development on 101 lots in the Mullan Road area west of Missoula and east of the airport.

Grayson Fair can rattle off the cords of wood he’s thrown into the pottery kiln during firings, or describe the time a sculpture fell over and was completely ruined. He can tell a story about how a pile of wood ash changed the color of a sculpture, made of hundreds of little pieces.

He thinks of them as “action-based” sculptures. Sculpting them can be quick and dramatic, in the hopes that the final piece preserves some of that gestural energy.

All that motion can work out in the pieces you see at the Clay Studio of Missoula. And sometimes it results in broken sculptures. That’s part of the reason he calls his final show after two years here, “Toil.”

“Sun House” marks the Missoula author David James Duncan’s long-awaited return to the novel.

The book, out on Aug. 8, is billed as “an epic comedy about love, spirit, and the quest for transcendence in an anything-but-transcendent America” by the publisher.

It’s a return to fiction for Duncan, whose previous novels “The River Why” and “The Brothers K” earned space on bookshelves far outside Montana.

Duncan will give a reading at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the Wilma. Tickets are on sale. He’ll have a discussion with Montana Public Radio hosts Lauren Korn (The Write Question) and Justin Angle (A New Angle). To top it off, he’ll read with musical accompaniment from singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault.

Duncan answered questions via email ahead of the reading.

Molly Tuttle is on the come up and has been for quite some time, and last year’s coronation with a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album is proof.

Tuttle is a virtuoso guitar picker, up there with Billy Strings at the forefront of bluegrass skills with an ax. Previously a solo artist, Tuttle is currently touring with her band, Golden Highway, behind her new album "City of Gold" and is coming to Missoula this Wednesday in support of Greensky Bluegrass before heading to Bozeman and on into the golden sunsets of the western United States. Tuttle sat down for a short phone interview in late July to talk about the making of her last album, how Dave Matthews turned up on it and where she’s going from here.

— Thomas Plank, for the Missoulian

A man was cited in Ravalli County following accusations he sexually assaulted multiple women and exposed himself at a music festival near Darby last month.

Ravalli County Justice Court documents show Travis W. Mendenhall is facing four sexual assault citations along with an indecent exposure violation and disorderly conduct citation — all are misdemeanors.

Ravalli County Attorney Bill Fullbright said Mendenhall, reportedly of Missoula, was arrested on July 30 but bailed out the following day. He pleaded not guilty to the offenses, according to Fullbright.

A man died on Thursday from a suspected suicide at the Lincoln County jail, according to the sheriff’s Office.

Detention officers found 59-year-old Hilton William “Bill” Bowers unresponsive during a routine cell check around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 4, a news release form the Lincoln County sheriff stated. They described it as a possible suicide attempt.

No, Joe Biden isn't permanently tearing out the wetlands at the south end of Russell Street in Missoula to build some monstrosity.

There’s apparently been some consternation among the citizenry of Missoula that some sort of new construction is taking place on a popular natural area as excavators have been ripping into the wetlands at Cattail Corner.

What's actually happening is a big chunk of federal money is paying for a restoration of the stormwater infrastructure of the wetlands.

Beginning this fall semester, the University of Montana will offer a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity aimed at addressing the need. It’s the first in-person, four-year degree of its kind in Montana.

The degree is an expansion of previous programs for the university as it expects to be the future “cybersecurity headquarters” in Montana, according to UM Communications Director Dave Kuntz.

Weekend rain and cool temperatures delivered mixed fortunes to western Montana and central Idaho wildfires: The rain dampened some blazes, failed to wet others, and in Idaho created landslides in a burn scar that stranded rafters on the Salmon River.

Missoula’s Beartracks Bridge passed its Montana Department of Transportation inspection last month, wrapping up years of construction to stabilize the aging structure. But hundreds of bridges around the state aren’t so lucky.

Montana has approximately 4,500 bridges: 2,500 under MDT’s ownership and 2,000 owned by local municipalities. Many of them were designed with a 75-year design life, and they are approaching the end point in that timeline.

A woman died from her injuries last week following a hit-and-run incident on Russell Street in July, authorities reported on Monday. Alcohol and drugs were suspected factors in the crash.

Faulty body cameras and unreliable video evidence have the Missoula Police Department asking local government officials to approve a spending increase on a new digital evidence system.

The department made its budget requests for the 2024 fiscal year on Wednesday, July 26. Along with the digital evidence program, the department asked for continued officer wellness funding, four new police vehicles and a DUI enforcement position.

With grizzly bears getting captured in the Sapphire Mountains and photographed on the fringe of the Missoula Valley, state wildlife officials are expanding their outreach efforts to avoid conflicts this summer.

In January, University of Montana economist Patrick Barkey went on a statewide tour and told audiences that he and others in his field believed Montana was likely headed for a recession in 2023.

Roughly six months later, Barkey is on another seven-city tour of Montana to present some data on why many economic forecasts got it wrong. He stopped in Missoula for the last stop in the Bureau of Business and Economic Research’s mid-year economic update.

A man was arrested this week on suspicion of making threats to shoot and harm staff at a Missoula health center, according to court documents.

Daniel A. Kovats, 41, is charged with one felony count of intimidation involving a threat or false report, court filings show. If convicted, Kovats faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in the Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.