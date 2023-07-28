Fire danger has increased across western Montana and central Idaho — and some restrictions have been enacted — after a handful of new wildfires exploded to hundreds, and in some cases thousands, of acres this week and last.

The first two winters that it operated, the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter was credited with preventing any homeless deaths due to exposure. Not so this year.

According to Missoula city officials and the Poverello Center, at least one individual died on the streets this past year due in part to the elements. Nonetheless, the city is pursuing funding, a contract and a health code variance to get the shelter up and running full-time starting in September.

A subversive doll film and a nuclear period piece dropped a glitter bomb on some Missoula box office records.

"Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" gave the nonprofit Roxy Theater its biggest opening weekend outside of the International Wildlife Film Festival, when there’s a higher volume of films screening.

Another takeaway is that Missoula audiences love Greta Gerwig. After this coming weekend’s screenings, between “Little Women” and “Barbie,” she’ll hold the title of the highest-grossing director at the most recent incarnation of the Roxy, going back to 2013.

Where do you go when you’re the best in the world? That’s the challenge Missoula Public Library Director Slaven Lee and her team confront as they launch a new strategic plan for the local library.

The library’s new strategic plan focuses on several pillars: increasing accessibility, leveraging sustainability and promoting wellness. To Lee, that means taking the library in a more focused direction, but not necessarily a new direction.

Granite County lost its main ambulance service provider in mid-July, prompting Sheriff Scott Dunkerson to tell the public he’s extremely concerned that there might be gaps in coverage.

"We've stood into a hornets nest," he said. "I've told everybody to contact the county commissioners about it."

According to a press release put out by Dunkerson, "there are times when ambulance service may not be available."

A large family farm that's been producing food for decades in Missoula will soon have a new owner, and she plans to continue all the hard work that's been put into the land.

Clark Fork Organics, located on Tower Street west of Reserve, was started by Kim Murchison and her husband Josh Slotnick in the fall of 1991. They've cultivated untold thousands of pounds of fresh veggies for local restaurants, growers cooperatives and farmers markets in those 33 years since, but now they're ready to take a break from the near-endless toil of running a successful commercial farm.

They've decided to sell the business to Ellie Costello, herself a local farmer who owns Black Bear Soups and Produce.

If the scorching-hot temperatures that hovered around 100 degrees Fahrenheit last weekend caused you misery, imagine how it felt for seasonal farmworkers or unhoused people living in cars or tents without air conditioning or fans.

According to homeless-shelter providers and migrant farmworker clinic workers, there have been many instances of people without adequate shelter suffering heat-related illness in western Montana this summer.

"It's a struggle," explained Anson McConnell, who's living out of an aging trailer and a tent near a public street on the western edge of Missoula. "When you wake up in the tent, the sun feels like it's already baking you even when it's only like 8 a.m."

Missoula Police officers will see a bump in their paychecks after city councilors approved a new wage contract that included pay increases.

The council voted on Monday 9-1 to approve the new agreement, which will run for four years.

Fort Missoula Commons — the proposal to overhaul the failing Old Post Hospital at Fort Missoula — returns this fall after getting shot down by the Missoula Historic Preservation Commission in May.

The commission voted to deny two historic preservation permits in the spring based on a variety of concerns voiced against the project, which would have incorporated residential and commercial components in the renovation. Only one commissioner, Jackson Hill, voted in favor of developer Max Wolf’s plan.

Now, Wolf and his team will have to prove an error occurred during the original consideration of his rehab plans.

Flathead Lake users are perplexed — who’s to blame for the lake’s historically low levels?

According to Energy Keepers CEO Brian Lipscomb, the answer is Mother Nature.

“It’s water-related,” Lipscomb said, citing the low amount of energy projected to be generated by the Polson dam this year.

Compared with the 118-megawatt annual average generated over the past five years, Energy Keepers expects to generate only 100 megawatts of power for this year.

If that projection bears out, proponents of the theory that Energy Keepers let out too much water this summer will have a weak leg to stand on.

On Wednesday two conservation organizations completed a land acquisition, protecting an important corridor for grizzly bears and other species.

The protected area, secured by the Vital Ground Foundation and the Yellowstone to Yukon Initiative, involves an 80-acre conservation area near the confluence of the Bull River and the Clark Fork River, according to a press release. The corridor is expanding to have a total of 129 protected acres in an area with high residential development pressure.

— Ila Bell, for the Missoulian

The Clark Fork River is free of toxic algae, Missoula health officials confirmed on Tuesday.

A social media post shared around Missoula on July 12 sparked panic when it alleged two dogs were swimming in the river and subsequently became extremely sick. In the wake of the post, Missoula health officials were quick to test water for any suspicious algae that might have triggered the pets’ illness. On Tuesday they confirmed through state Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency tests there are no harmful blooms floating around the Clark Fork.

A Missoula man who produced sexually explicit images of a child and downloaded sexually explicit images was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday.

Anthony Riley Smith, 29, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

A man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for violating a parenting plan, kidnapping his son and taking the child to Costa Rica.

Jacob Israel Strong, aka Jacob Israel Guill, 37, was convicted of international parental kidnapping after a trial in March. Strong is a Heron resident. On Thursday, Missoula U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen gave Strong three years of jail time to be followed by one year of supervised release, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office news release.

Authorities are investigating a suspected murder-suicide following a fight between two men at a boat launch near Eureka.

A man died in the Blackfoot River on Monday after he was swept into the water while fishing at Johnsrud Park.

Missoula County Search and Rescue found the man and divers pulled his body from the river. He was declared dead on-scene.

Granite County officials identified a man whose body was pulled from Rock Creek last week.

George J. Rudy, a 65-year-old Pennsylvania resident, was found dead in Rock Creek on Thursday, according to Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson.

Human remains found in a Montana forest near Glacier National Park were identified by authorities on Tuesday.

On July 12, the body of Jared McManus, a 47-year-old Kalispell resident, was found north of Polebridge by Tepee Lake, according to a Flathead County Sheriff news release.

His remains were transferred to the Montana State Crime Lab, which confirmed his identity.

Two juveniles were reportedly stabbed under the Madison Street footbridge last weekend, according to police.

The case involving the stabbings is still being investigated by Missoula detectives.