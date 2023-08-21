The Johnson Street shelter received the Board of Health approval necessary for a September reopening to serve unhoused Missoulians, but many are wondering what the site’s future will hold.

The Missoula City Council this week opted to delay its decision on reopening the shelter. Criticisms from the community and council have accompanied Mayor Jordan Hess’ effort to reinstitute Johnson Street as a year-round shelter.

A second Missoula Starbucks successfully unionized with a 14-5 vote Wednesday after a first Starbucks unionized in Missoula and Montana this June.

The Grant Creek store near Mackenzie River Pizza Co. is the second of three standalone Starbucks in Missoula that have now unionized with Starbucks Workers United, joining a larger movement of more than 350 stores that have unionized across the nation just since 2021.

Construction will start next week on a new skatepark in Clinton after the community raised nearly $111,000 for the new gathering space.

On Monday, the Missoula County commissioners voted to chip in $20,000 in the form of a 2023 Parks and Trails Matching Grant Program award. Montana Pool Service, a nonprofit founded by Pearl Jam bassist (and Missoula resident) Jeff Ament kicked in $100,000, and the Montana Skateparks Association brought another $50,000 to the table.

The University of Montana has landed an $8 million grant to try to solve challenging health care problems in the state.

This week, the Utah-based ALSAM Foundation announced that the organization will be gifting the money to benefit the University of Montana Foundation and the L.S. Skaggs Institute for Health Innovation. The money will allow UM to "engage a variety of stakeholders who are committed to improving health outcomes of Montanans" as well as "construction of a community-facing high-tech space" to house the institute's programs," according to UM.

A new music festival will bring together nine bands, DJ sets and artists in an all-day DIY atmosphere.

This Saturday's lineup at the Power Strip Music and Arts Festival includes Idaho Green, a Brooklyn-Billings punk band; Missoula psych group Cosmic Sans, instrumental, bass-heavy rock group Rob Travolta, and many more. There will be local art vendors outside selling their wares, too.

Co-organizer Dónal Lakatua said the idea began percolating last year after Julia Louis-Dreyfest, a sprawling underground festival in Billings.

It’s the first larger-scale event for a DIY event production company called Daisy Chain Presents, which aims to help connect and bolster the city’s music scene that's been scattered since the pandemic due to the lack of available spaces for local and touring bands.

Missoula City Council voted against an amendment to remove funding for 100% Clean Energy projects from the city’s proposed budget Wednesday.

Ward 6 Councilor Sandra Vasecka sponsored the amendment. She told councilors in the Budget and Finance Committee that “we’re not quite there yet” when it comes to technology for clean energy and that it often needs gasoline or propane backups.

“And like a lot of the citizens said before, we need to look at our wants versus our needs,” Vasecka said. “This is a good program. I just don't think we can financially support it right now.”

City leaders in Missoula have finally selected a development team that will get exclusive rights to conduct public engagement and determine how to redevelop the site of the old Missoula Public Library and the entire downtown block of land upon which it sits.

On Wednesday, the city announced it has selected two companies, deChase Miksis of Boise and Edlen & Co. of Portland, to lead the decisions on what to build at the site.

The Missoula City Council showed little appetite for slimming down Mayor Jordan Hess’ $111 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year during a meeting to hash out budget amendments Wednesday.

With mounting state property taxes and persistent inflation, Hess last week proposed a budget that would see Missoula city property owners paying 9.71% more in property taxes if the budget is approved next Monday.

Councilors Sandra Vasecka in Ward 6 and Daniel Carlino in Ward 3 brought forward a collection of amendments to Hess' preliminary budget, with Vasecka looking to cut costs and Carlino more focused on beefing up services.

A few record-setting hot days this week triggered a Red Flag Warning for wildland firefighters on Wednesday, as conditions set up for hot, dry winds across much of western Montana on Thursday and Friday.

That helped produce some dramatic smoke plumes Tuesday evening and poor air quality on Wednesday.

The annual River City Roots Festival will return to the streets of downtown Missoula on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26. The event is admission-free and features live music, an art show, a run and local food vendors.

A new shop has opened in the historic Radio Central building in downtown Missoula. Tosca Olive Oils and Balsamics is located at 137 E. Main Street on the ground floor.

The FBI arrested a man in Great Falls on Monday following accusations he threatened a federal agent and illegally possessed firearms.

Paul J. Valenzuela, 55, appeared in Great Falls federal court after a complaint was filed charging him with threats to a federal official and felon in possession of a firearm. He hasn’t entered a plea to the charges yet.

If you were a grizzly bear on the move, where would you go and how would you get there?

According to a new study released this month by University of Montana's Sarah Sells, you'd primarily favor mountainous areas but would also follow waterways through open valley landscapes. But your destination would depend in large part on where you started, and whether you were on a mission to go somewhere else or simply exploring just beyond your home range.

The conclusions came from modeling performed in the study that predicted pathways through Montana between the species' current core habitat areas, such as the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem around Glacier National Park and the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex.

For the first time since the agency reopened its doors in 2016, the International Rescue Committee's Missoula office has requested a pause on new refugee arrivals due to an acute lack of suitable housing for those fleeing war and violence.

Soft Landing Missoula, a nonprofit that works with the local refugee and immigrant community to provide support once they arrive, has joined the IRC in putting out an urgent call for housing.

When Kaylene Big Knife was 17 and working as an assistant for a print shop at Stone Child College, she never imagined that she’d one day produce an art piece for a video game giant.

But this summer, that’s exactly what happened.

In June, Big Knife got a call from Xbox, a video gaming brand owned by Microsoft, asking if she’d be interested in doing a project. Big Knife jumped at the opportunity, but so did lots of Indigenous artists, who entered into a pool hoping to be selected by Xbox.

Concerns linger over a large subdivision in Missoula’s Sx͏ʷtpqyen neighborhood following the Missoula Consolidated Planning Board’s unanimous vote to recommend approval of the project Tuesday night.

Icon Apartment Homes at Dougherty Ranch would contain 614 units divided between 101 lots located on 44 acres near Hellgate Elementary School. While most agree on the need for more housing in the area, local leaders and Planning Board members alike questioned how it might affect the school's capacity, the nearby airport and local housing market pressures with the project from Bozeman developer Braxton Development, LLC.

You may remember Jeff Medley from Missoula theatrical productions such as “The Rocky Horror Show Live!” or the Garden City Ballet’s “Nutcracker.”

Lately, the Missoula mainstay has been working in Montana movies. This Thursday, you can catch a hometown screening of “The Year of the Dog,” an independent film, at the Roxy Theater. Proceeds go to the Humane Society of Western Montana, and the fundraiser link isn’t forced: the “lead” dog in the film is a rescue husky.

The String Orchestra of the Rockies’ season doesn’t start until September, but the leaderless professional group is throwing a free outdoor concert this Thursday.

The city has a long tradition of DIY music festivals, where local bands and organizers put together their own kind of event with its own flavor and style.

Total Fest brought heavy bands of all stripes from around the U.S. (and sometimes farther) to venues around town for years. In its wake, there was another called Camp Daze that filled the gap. Now, an upstart production company called Daisy Chain Presents is stepping in.

A former Missoula schools gym teacher was convicted of a sexual assault charge on Tuesday, moving forward a case that’s been pending in Missoula court for almost two years.

Jordan K. Graves entered an Alford plea to one felony count of sexual assault involving a minor by common scheme. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 17 in front of Missoula County District Judge Jason Marks.

A nonprofit horse rescue in Missoula is asking for donations to cover the escalating cost of hay to feed the animals.

River Pines Horse Sanctuary, located near Maclay Bridge west of town, is currently at maximum capacity with 24 animals. Some have been rescued from situations of extreme abuse or neglect. Others have serious medical conditions or their owners were no longer physically or financially able to care for them. And each animal requires an average of around 5 tons of hay per year. That equates to about 110 tons, or 3,080, bales of hay every year.

Missoula County polling places for Evaro, a section of Lolo and certain parts of Missoula could change for 2024 elections, based on public feedback. The Missoula County Elections Office is seeking input on proposed changes because of updated precinct boundaries, which change every 10 years following the U.S. Census.

The preliminary map is available online at missoulacountyvoice.com.

A California man is in custody following the death of a Kalispell man after a physical confrontation.

Cody Mize, 34, was taken into custody on an aggravated assault charge, according to a Monday press release from the Kalispell Police Department. Mize's last known address is in California.

Containment has increased on a handful of wildfires around western Montana as sweltering August temperatures are forecast to return.

The National Weather Service on Monday issued a heat advisory from midday Tuesday through Thursday night for northwest Montana, the Missoula area and the Bitterroot Valley, as well as central and northern Idaho. The agency predicted daily high temperatures from 95–105 degrees Fahrenheit. Fire managers on some area wildfires stated that the weather could cause red-flag conditions, indicating critical wildfire weather, this week.

The National Weather Service warned that the temperatures could cause heat-related illness: "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke."

A coalition of Indigenous tribes is increasing pressure on the Canadian government to respond to their concerns over transboundary water pollution coming from Teck Resources coal mines in British Columbia.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in Montana, Kootenai Tribe of Idaho and the transboundary Ktunaxa Nation sent reminders on Aug. 11 that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had pledged to meet this summer with U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration on reducing and mitigating the impacts of selenium and other mine-related contaminants getting into the Elk and Kootenai rivers. Selenium in particular has been connected to significant declines in fish reproduction in the river system, along with massive fish kills near the mine site itself.

As a child, Micah Hill attended at least 14 different schools during his childhood, much of which was spent in foster care.

It was in the schools that he found his life changed, teaching him things like grit and perseverance beyond the normal subject matter of the curriculum. He owes his current role, as incoming superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools, to the relationships he found in his classrooms.

“The connections I made with teachers, coaches and adults who saw someone who was worth investing in helped define my trajectory and my passion for education,” Hill said.

He's now spent more than 25 years in public education. As the new school year approaches at MCPS, he's looking to focus on building relationships in the schools and community, improving school safety, and bolstering support for staff.

Hill started this July. Previously, he was superintendent of Kalispell Public Schools. The Missoula position represents a departure for him after more than 20 years of living in Kalispell.

When Amy Stiffarm was a graduate student at University of Montana, she learned that Native American women have low rates of breastfeeding. But she didn’t understand why.

“Until one day, I came across (reports) about how historical trauma and boarding school trauma took away our parenting knowledge and knowledge around how to feed your babies,” said Stiffarm, who is Aaniiih and a descendent of the Chippewa Cree and Blackfeet tribes. “I had never seen that before — something that was talking about the root causes. It was novel to me, it made sense, but why was no one talking about it?”

Stiffarm, who was earning a master’s degree at UM with a focus on maternal child health, said she struggled at times during the program.

“I felt like I always had to do extra work to find Native American-specific information,” she said. “It felt like I was always going out of my way.”

Stiffarm’s experience was not unique to UM, and she acknowledged that she could’ve had the same experience at other universities in the country.

But when University of North Dakota launched its Indigenous Health Doctoral program in 2019 — the first program of its kind in the country — Stiffarm saw an opportunity.

“I felt like, I have to do this,” she said. “This is what I’ve been waiting for.”

A Missoula City Council member didn’t win any votes from the rest of the council earlier this week in her attempt to defund Missoula’s Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion program.

On Wednesday, Ward 1 representative Heidi West asked for the city’s budget to be amended so that the $147,180 allocated to the JEDI program would instead go to fund after-school recreation programming at Missoula Title I schools, which are federally recognized as having a certain amount of low-income students.

West told her fellow council members that the JEDI program was created in the aftermath of the summer of 2020.

"Several years into JEDI, it is still unclear what needs are being addressed, what this program is intended to do, or how success is defined," she told the council in her request. "Program accomplishments to date, such as standardizing pay for city staff, should be addressed through existing human resources standards."

State officials are looking to connect with people affected by a 2021 fire that ravaged homes and property along the south end of Flathead Lake.

As the trial for the man accused of starting the massive blaze inches closer, the Montana Attorney General’s Office and Lake County Attorney’s Office seek details from Lake County residents impacted by the fire.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell announced in May 2022 that Craig A. McCrea was charged in connection with the Boulder 2700 fire, which started on July 31, 2021. The fire quickly grew to over 1,000 acres and destroyed more than a dozen homes, buildings and structures in the area. It also forced numerous evacuations for Finley Point residents.

Locals whose property was either destroyed or damaged, or people who were evacuated because of the fire, are encouraged to reach out to Lake County Det. Brian Hines at 406-883-7301.

When Sergio Papa Ruark attended a presentation at his university about Two-Spirit people, he was awestruck.

“I approached the presenter after, and I asked, ‘Are there really more people like us — queer and Native?’” Papa Ruark recalled. “And he said, ‘Yes.’ He told me to search for Two-Spirit gatherings on Google, and that’s what I did.”

Two-Spirit is an umbrella term, referring to Indigenous people who occupy a traditional third gender. Different tribes had different words in their languages for these people, who often held important roles within cultures, seen as medicine people, negotiators, name-givers or critical to certain ceremonies.

When Papa Ruark, 42, turned to Google to learn more, he found a link for the Montana Two-Spirit Society Gathering, a multi-day event that includes powwows, dance and celebration.

For more than 25 years the Montana Two Spirit Society, a Missoula-based organization, has been hosting its annual gathering event, which includes, powwow, ceremony, pageants and presentations on generational trauma, legislation updates and healing. The event celebrates Two-Spirit culture and community and promotes healing.

University of Montana’s bus service, UDASH, will add a fifth route this school year to better meet continuing demand near university apartments.

Students voted to increase the Associated Students of University of Montana (ASUM) transportation fee for the hiring of more bus drivers this April.

The new route, known as the Blue Line, will begin the first day of fall semester on Aug. 28. It will start at student apartments at the Lewis & Clark Village Transfer Center to the Dornblaser Park & Ride down Arthur Avenue, and to the UM Transit Hub, similar to the Red Line route. It will then continue to Campus Drive, stopping at the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, the University Center and the Science Complex.

The route will run every 30 minutes during the peak times from 7-10 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.

A man died on Thursday by a suspected suicide at the Lincoln County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detention officers found 59-year-old Hilton William “Bill” Bowers unresponsive during a routine cell check around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 4, a news release form the Lincoln County sheriff stated. They described it as a possible suicide attempt.

Jail staff provided life-saving measures to Bowers until medics arrived and secured other people incarcerated at the facility, the news release said. He was first brought via a Libby Volunteer Ambulance to the Cabinet Peaks Medical Center and later to the Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center via air transportation.

Bowers died at about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 from his injuries, the news release stated. The Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations is handling the case, which is typical when someone dies in custody in Montana.