Standing on the Apgar beach looking at a tower of smoke rising aside Lake McDonald’s western shore, a wildfire meteorologist put a new spin on my sense of time.

“See how it’s shaping into a mushroom?” he said as the pyrocumulus cloud climbed thousands of feet in the air. “That’s releasing the same amount of energy as the atom bomb over Hiroshima. It’s just over a day instead of a millisecond.”

The energy was coming from the Robert fire in 2003. That was the biggest of six fires that year, which in total burned 13% of Glacier National Park. The beginning of the 21st century was the inflection point for fire frequency in much of the Rocky Mountain West. It also saw the overturning of the 20th century’s American paradigm of fire suppression.

While most features of Glacier encompass time frames of thousands or millions of years, wildfire effects change in hours or even seconds. Perhaps because it’s on such a more human scope, we tend to relate to fire like a wayward pet — something to be trained, leashed, disciplined and deployed as we see fit. But just as glaciers shaped mountains, fire may be forcing us to rethink our place in the landscape. Rob Chaney, rob.chaney@missoulian.com

It’s going to be a fresh start for more than 500 kids in Lolo this fall, along with a much-improved workplace for scores of teachers, staff and administrators.

Construction is going according to plan on a brand new $26 million K-8 school building on Farm Lane in Lolo and it’ll be ready to welcome students on Sept. 5, according to Lolo School District superintendent Dale Olinger.

When a teacher in Germany recently asked her students who might be interested in visiting Missoula, all of the class’s hands went up. The enthusiasm represents a growing interest in reinvigorating a cross-cultural exchange program between Missoula and her German sister city, Neckargemünd.

The connection between Hellgate High School and educators in Neckargemünd began in 2014, but the initiative faltered with the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, explained Udo Fluck, Arts Missoula GLOBAL director, who spent time in Germany this summer promoting the program. Meanwhile, the original founders of the sister city movement started creeping into their 70s and 80s. With the exchange sputtering, Fluck saw an opportunity to breathe new life into the 9-year-old project.

Voters might see a mill levy on their November ballots geared toward bolstering Missoula firefighters’ capacity for getting to emergency scenes more quickly.

On Tuesday, city officials announced they’ll be pitching a resolution to city council that would put a $7 million levy on November’s ballot. The levy is multifaceted. If passed, it would pay for needed staffing increases at the Missoula Fire Department and also provide a permanent funding source for the Mobile Support Team. For the full story, see Wednesday's e-edition or visit Missoulian.com.

Missoula's five mayoral candidates squared off regarding homelessness, city funding and property taxes Monday night, but perhaps the most divisive question of the debate pertained to their favorite Big Dipper flavors.

On pressing issues like tax reform, first-responder services and short-term rental regulations, the candidates mostly echoed one another. Only when it came to individual backgrounds and approaches to solving Missoula’s issues did Brandi Atanasoff, Andrea Davis, Jordan Hess, Shawn Knopp and Mike Nugent diverge.

Missoulians awoke Monday to a scene reminiscent of last September, when for a couple weeks smoke from around the West choked the air and turned the sun red.

Except this time it was only late July, with two months of fire season left. And this time, the smoke came primarily from a swath of fires burning locally in western Montana and Idaho, one of which burned in Libby's notorious Asbestos Forest. Another closed the main fork of the Salmon River. Many of those fires were sparked by lightning as storms passed over northwest Montana Sunday. Some quickly exploded to hundreds or, in some cases, thousands of acres within a few hours. Meanwhile, Sunday's 4-acre fire in a Lolo residential area smoked out Lolo as it burned through mobile homes, campers, sheds and vehicles.

When Sue Parker got a call from the FBI, she was surprised to hear someone on the other line say, “We have some good news.”

Parker is the program and finance director of the Fort Peck Tribes’ Red Bird Woman Center/Children's Advocacy Center, which provides support services for tribal members. The center helps people who experience domestic violence, sexual assault, rape, stalking and elder abuse. It also provides education on parenting and relationships as well as services for children suffering from abuse or neglect.

When the FBI called last month, Parker learned the federal agency had chosen the center to receive the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award. In a June ceremony, Acting Special Agent in Charge Cheyvoryea Gibson presented the center with the award, praising the organization's advocacy work and effective FBI partnership.

Logjam Presents, the Missoula-based company that operates the KettleHouse Amphitheater along with the Top Hat, the Wilma, and the Elm stage in Bozeman, has signed a multi-year partnership with Live Nation Entertainment.

The deal was confirmed on Monday in a statement posted to Logjam’s website.

Earl Barlow, a prominent Blackfeet leader who advocated for Indigenous education and helped shape the state’s Constitution, died on July 26. He was 96 years old.

Barlow was born June 2, 1927, on the Blackfeet Reservation to Forest James Barlow and Vera Stewart Barlow.

In 1892, white residents killed four Chinese people in Missoula. The legacy of the murders and the larger effort to exclude Chinese people from the community lives on in bones buried under Missoula’s Lower Rattlesnake neighborhood.

Researcher Paul Kim with the ACLU has been working with a documentary team investigating the history of Missoula’s de facto Chinese cemetery. The site, located at the base of Mount Jumbo, first came to light in a Missoulian notice in 1878. At the time, according to Kim, a variety of community members was buried in the old cemetery.

But by the 1880s, the cemetery had fallen into disrepair, and a new cemetery emerged on Missoula’s Westside. Prominent white Missoulians like Fred Worden were disinterred and relocated to the new cemetery, while the bodies of nonwhites — particularly a notable number of Chinese — were left to fade into obscurity.

A Spokane man was convicted in Missoula court of three felony drug charges stemming from accusations he was trafficking fentanyl, meth and heroin to the Flathead.

Alejandro Flores-Reyes, 46, was found guilty last week in Missoula County District Court of three counts of criminal possession with intent to distribute, according to a Missoula County news release.

The county lauded the case as one of the largest drug trafficking investigations it has prosecuted.

Earlier this month, an angler seeking trout in the lower Bitterroot River near where it joins the Clark Fork reeled in a fish that should not have been there: a smallmouth bass.

Montana's Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks warned that an established bass population in the waterway would degrade the fishery by competing with species already found there, which are already suffering from warm temperatures.

The benefits and drawbacks of a potential new RV park in Seeley Lake have divided the community lately, but the Missoula Consolidated Planning Board recommended the subdivision to the Missoula County Commissioners this past week.

Opponents worry about a myriad of issues with the proposed Lazy Acres RV Park south of town, including traffic impacts, campfire smoke and added strain on minimal resources.

Small noses pushed themselves against kennel doors, tails wagging. One by one, 11 orphan dogs sniffed the runway of the Missoula airport as they greeted their new home.

The private planeload of puppies landed in Missoula Thursday morning where they will find new families through the Western Montana Humane Society.

The University of Montana will use a $3.6 million federal grant to help alleviate the shortage of nurses in rural areas.

The grant, one of only eight in the United States given out by the Health Resource and Service Administration, will fund a new online, accelerated training program allowing Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) to get the training they need to become a Registered Nurse (RN) without physically moving to Missoula. Instead, they’ll be allowed to continue working in their communities where they’re needed.

Two Missoula City Council members recently tried to cut the city's funding for an economic development organization by half, but they were voted down by the other members.

During a committee meeting on Wednesday, Ward 3 representative Daniel Carlino argued that the city should commit only $50,000 to fund the Missoula Economic Partnership instead of the usual $100,000, which has been committed to the organization every year from the city's general fund for the past 13 years.

The final tribal water rights settlement in Montana, the Fort Belknap Indian Community (FBIC) Water Settlement, cleared the United States Senate Thursday. It’s the first time any version of that water settlement has cleared the Senate despite four past introductions just since 2012.

CLINTON — Three weeks ago, rancher Angela Campbell was on the verge of shutting down her retail meat business, after confronting what’s been a consistent obstacle since starting: meat processing.

While Angela had the pigs and cows already primed for butchering and the demand was there for the meat itself, the facilities she looked at already had waitlists scheduled through December.

That delay in processing results in the additional feeding of cows that would otherwise be ready for butchering.

In an already low-profit industry for small-scale meat producers like Angela, those months of delay can be costly.

A large new subdivision in Missoula’s Sxwtpqyen area is generating concerns for the school district nearby.

Developer Miramonte Homes LLC is proposing a 54-lot major subdivision, Missoula Loft Homes on Mary Jane Boulevard, near Hellgate Elementary School, with 162 total units on 16.74 acres.

While the new Missoula neighborhood has been targeted for substantial growth thanks to a federal grant secured to install infrastructure there, Hellgate Elementary Superintendent Molly Blakely worries about the impact this subdivision would have on her facilities. Bret Serbin, bret.serbin@missoulian.com