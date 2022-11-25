Local Native artists you can support on Small Business Saturday (and every day)

Small Business Saturday, which encourages people to shop local, this year falls on Nov. 26. Below is a list of local Indigenous artists in alphabetical order.

Angela Howe-Parrish

Howe-Parrish, who is Crow and a Blackfeet descendant, is a fashion designer. Earlier this year, she traveled to Paris for the third annual Indigenous Fashion Week, where she debuted 16 looks in a collection called, “Honoring My Mothers and Grandmothers.” She founded Choke Cherry Creek, a business featuring contemporary Crow designs.

View her work at Choke Cherry Creek on Facebook.

Ben Pease

Pease, who is Crow, Northern Cheyenne, Metis, Hidatsa and Cree, is a contemporary artist. His work often explores Native identity and challenges stereotypes. His website features prints and other available works.

View his work at benpeasevisions.com.

Carrie Moran McCleary

Moran McCleary, Little Shell, is a fashion designer and artist. Her shop features stickers, clothing, totes and more.

View her work at plainssoul.com.

David Dragonfly

Dragonfly, Blackfeet and Assiniboine, specializes in ledger art. Popularized in the last few decades, ledger art refers to paintings or drawings done on official documents, like tax papers, city government files or checks. Dragonfly lives in Browning, where his work is featured at the Museum of the Plains Indian.

View his work at davidjohndragonfly.com or in-person at Radius Gallery in Missoula.

Della Bighair-Stump

Bighair-Stump is a Crow fashion designer. She sells backpacks, totes, clothing and more on her website.

To view Bighair-Stump’s work, visit apsaalookedesignsbydella.com.

Elias Jade NotAfraid

NotAfraid is a Crow artist who specializes in ledger, beadwork and jewelry-making. Earlier this year, NotAfraid’s cradleboard — which was made with ermine tails from white weasels, smoked deer and elk hides and 200 ivory elk teeth — was added to the permanent collection at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art.

View his work at ejnotafraid.com/store-1-3.

John Pepion

Pepion, Blackfeet, is a graphic artist best known for his ledger art. Pepion has painted a number of murals across the Blackfeet Reservation and in Great Falls that inspire pride in Native identity. He sells blankets, totes, scarves, stickers, prints and more on his website.

View his work at johnisaiahpepion.com.

Lenise Omeasoo

Omeasoo, Ermineskin Cree and Blackfeet, is a beader based in Arlee. She gained fame on TikTok and has founded her own business, Antelope Women Designs. She’s known for her detail work, which is evident in her Prince and Bob Marley beaded earrings.

View her work on Facebook at Antelope Women Designs.

Louis Still Smoking

Still Smoking is a Blackfeet contemporary painter. He and Pepion have created a number of murals across Montana.

View his work at Louis Still Smoking Art on Facebook.

Rebekah Jarvey

Jarvey, Chippewa Cree and Blackfeet, is a fashion designer. When COVID-19 hit Montana, Jarvey designed a face mask made with cloth from a Louis Vuitton purse, horse hair and crystals. The mask went viral, and Jarvey has since participated in a number of fashion shows, where she features her unique ribbon pants.

Follow Jarvey’s work at Rebekah Jarvey Sewist on Facebook.

Salisha Old Bull

Old Bull, Salish and Crow, is a multimedia artist with an affinity for beadwork. Her site features photography, paintings, drawings and beadwork.

View her work at salishaoldbullart.com.

Shauna White Bear

White Bear, Arikara and Hidatsa, makes handmade moccasins. She founded White Bear Moccasins, based in Bozeman, and hires young Indigenous women. White Bear accepts custom orders and releases pre-order moccasins.

View her work at whitebearmoccasins.com.

Stella Nall

Nall, who is Crow, is a multimedia artist and poet from Bozeman. Her website features prints and stickers.

View her work at stellanall.com.

First Peoples' Winter Market

The First Peoples' Winter Market is a free community event featuring Native artists and entrepreneurs. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 in the historic commercial building at the Missoula fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is hosted by Indigenous Made Missoula, a local business dedicated to empowering the Native community.

Let us know who we’re missing! Email Nora Mabie at nora.mabie@lee.net with suggestions for feature stories on more Native artists.