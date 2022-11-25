 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Native artists you can support on Small Business Saturday (and every day)

092922-mis-nws-radius-03.jpg

David Dragonfly pores over his selection of ledger pieces at a pop-up art sale event showcasing the work of local artists at the Museum of the Plains Indians in Browning on Sept. 20.

 Antonio Ibarra

Small Business Saturday, which encourages people to shop local, this year falls on Nov. 26. Below is a list of local Indigenous artists in alphabetical order.

Angela Howe-Parrish

IMG-3612.JPG

Angela Howe-Parrish (right) poses with a model, left, at Paris Indigenous Fashion Week.

Howe-Parrish, who is Crow and a Blackfeet descendant, is a fashion designer. Earlier this year, she traveled to Paris for the third annual Indigenous Fashion Week, where she debuted 16 looks in a collection called, “Honoring My Mothers and Grandmothers.” She founded Choke Cherry Creek, a business featuring contemporary Crow designs.

View her work at Choke Cherry Creek on Facebook.

Ben Pease

Native Youth Art in Action at the Montana Folk Festival

Butte's Zayonna Other Bull, 9, of the Northern Cheyenne, Crow and Navajo Nations listens to artist Ben Pease as he gives a short lesson on color theory in 2019 during one of the Native Youth Art in Action sessions. 

Pease, who is Crow, Northern Cheyenne, Metis, Hidatsa and Cree, is a contemporary artist. His work often explores Native identity and challenges stereotypes. His website features prints and other available works.

View his work at benpeasevisions.com.

Carrie Moran McCleary

Moran McCleary, Little Shell, is a fashion designer and artist. Her shop features stickers, clothing, totes and more.

View her work at plainssoul.com.

David Dragonfly

092922-mis-nws-radius-01.jpg

David Dragonfly, a Blackfeet and Assiniboine artist, poses for a portrait holding his ledger art piece "Family Arriving by Train" outside the Museum of the Plains Indians in Browning on Sept. 20. Most of Dragonfly's work incorporates ledger art, which is a narrative drawing or painting that for decades has been used as a form of historical representation for Native peoples of the Great Plains during the 1800s and 1900s. Selections of Dragonfly's work are on display at Missoula's Radius Gallery.

Dragonfly, Blackfeet and Assiniboine, specializes in ledger art. Popularized in the last few decades, ledger art refers to paintings or drawings done on official documents, like tax papers, city government files or checks. Dragonfly lives in Browning, where his work is featured at the Museum of the Plains Indian.

View his work at davidjohndragonfly.com or in-person at Radius Gallery in Missoula.

Della Bighair-Stump

Hardin High School hosts first Indigenous Fashion Show for students at school

Fashion show designer Della BigHair helps one of her models before the Hardin High School students walk the runway at the first Indigenous Fashion Show at Hardin High School on Friday, Nov. 4. The fashion show was put on by the Hardin High School Crow Language class.

Bighair-Stump is a Crow fashion designer. She sells backpacks, totes, clothing and more on her website.

To view Bighair-Stump’s work, visit apsaalookedesignsbydella.com.

Elias Jade NotAfraid

2.jpg

Crow artist Elias Jade NotAfraid stands with his cradleboard, "Life after Death."

NotAfraid is a Crow artist who specializes in ledger, beadwork and jewelry-making. Earlier this year, NotAfraid’s cradleboard — which was made with ermine tails from white weasels, smoked deer and elk hides and 200 ivory elk teeth — was added to the permanent collection at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art.

View his work at ejnotafraid.com/store-1-3.

John Pepion

john 2.jpg

Blackfeet artists, John Pepion (right) and Louis Still Smoking (left) stand in front of a mural they painted of Blackfeet leaders and warriors. 

Pepion, Blackfeet, is a graphic artist best known for his ledger art. Pepion has painted a number of murals across the Blackfeet Reservation and in Great Falls that inspire pride in Native identity. He sells blankets, totes, scarves, stickers, prints and more on his website.

View his work at johnisaiahpepion.com.

Lenise Omeasoo

Omeasoo, Ermineskin Cree and Blackfeet, is a beader based in Arlee. She gained fame on TikTok and has founded her own business, Antelope Women Designs. She’s known for her detail work, which is evident in her Prince and Bob Marley beaded earrings.

View her work on Facebook at Antelope Women Designs.

Louis Still Smoking

john pepion 1.jpg

Blackfeet artists Louis Still Smoking (left) and John Pepion (right) stand in front of a mural they painted in Heart Butte.

Still Smoking is a Blackfeet contemporary painter. He and Pepion have created a number of murals across Montana.

View his work at Louis Still Smoking Art on Facebook.

Rebekah Jarvey

Jarvey, Chippewa Cree and Blackfeet, is a fashion designer. When COVID-19 hit Montana, Jarvey designed a face mask made with cloth from a Louis Vuitton purse, horse hair and crystals. The mask went viral, and Jarvey has since participated in a number of fashion shows, where she features her unique ribbon pants.

Follow Jarvey’s work at Rebekah Jarvey Sewist on Facebook.

Salisha Old Bull

BioPhoto-SalishaOldBull.jpg

Artist Salisha Old Bull.

Old Bull, Salish and Crow, is a multimedia artist with an affinity for beadwork. Her site features photography, paintings, drawings and beadwork.

View her work at salishaoldbullart.com.

Shauna White Bear

Shauna White Bear

Shauna White Bear poses in her shop. She founded the company White Bear Moccasins. 

White Bear, Arikara and Hidatsa, makes handmade moccasins. She founded White Bear Moccasins, based in Bozeman, and hires young Indigenous women. White Bear accepts custom orders and releases pre-order moccasins.

View her work at whitebearmoccasins.com.

Stella Nall

Entertainer: Stella Nall_cover

Stella Nall, a Missoula artist, works on a piece at her home studio. 

Nall, who is Crow, is a multimedia artist and poet from Bozeman. Her website features prints and stickers.

View her work at stellanall.com.

First Peoples' Winter Market

The First Peoples' Winter Market is a free community event featuring Native artists and entrepreneurs. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 in the historic commercial building at the Missoula fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is hosted by Indigenous Made Missoula, a local business dedicated to empowering the Native community. 

Let us know who we’re missing! Email Nora Mabie at nora.mabie@lee.net with suggestions for feature stories on more Native artists. 

