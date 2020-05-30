Local Realtors: No spike in virus refuge-seeking buyers; prices still jump

People from those places sell their house there and come to Montana with “hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash in their pocket,” Wahlberg explained.

“That allows them to come into places like Missoula and it's much more affordable for them,” he said. “I’m working with two (clients) myself right now. One came out of California and one out of Florida. In both situations, one’s coming home and the other has family here, so it’s not just like, ‘I’m getting out of Florida and California because of COVID.'”

Wahlberg said he also hasn’t seen an increase in cash buyers suddenly expressing interest in coming to Montana during the pandemic.

“It’s a regular occurrence,” he said. “This tends to happen in our market.”

In fact, data from the local Multiple Listing Service shows that 33 of the 458 total residential sales in Missoula this year were all cash, which is 7.2%.

“This time last year it was 10.6%,” Wahlberg noted. “There were 47 cash sales out of 444 total through this point last year.”

The same drop in percentage of cash sales has been recorded in the greater western Montana area as well.