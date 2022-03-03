Local, state officials gather in Missoula to discuss public safety and crime

Local and state officials gathered Thursday morning at the University of Montana to talk about public safety and the criminal justice system, particularly a disturbing increase in violent crime.

The conversation included how Montana’s housing and drug crises and need for mental health resources are driving violent crime rates.

Gov. Greg Gianforte joined Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, UM President Seth Bodnar and multiple state legislators, law enforcement personnel and others to share what’s been working for keeping people safe and out of jail in western Montana and what they’d like to see going forward.

Twenty percent of Missoula County’s crime cases in 2017 were violent crimes, according to the county attorney's office. By 2020, that number climbed to 27 percent, and in 2021, 43 percent were violent crimes.

Pabst pointed to recent spikes in violent crime as a three-pronged issue — an uptick in drug use, need for mental health resources and a spike in the severity of domestic violence cases.

The county has been challenged by the influx of drugs in the region, specifically methamphetamine and more recently heroin and fentanyl, Pabst said. The need for mental health resources also plays a role in preventing crime.

“It’s an ongoing challenge and it’s how we respond to mental health that’s going to make a difference as it relates to crime,” Pabst said. “We can try to get out on the front end to provide more access to mental health services, particularly local mental health services where we’ve seen some gaps.”

Pabst described domestic violence as a social phenomenon and epidemic. The county has seen an increase in the severity of interpersonal violence cases, something she said is attributable to high drug-use rates and lack of mental health resources.

Many roundtable participants called the housing crisis in western Montana (and beyond) a catalyst for a rise in crime rates.

When people passing through the criminal justice system are on supervised release, the challenge becomes finding safe housing, according to Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole Bureau Chief Kim Lahiff. She pointed to probation officers’ partnerships with the Sober Living Program in Missoula as a help in finding safe homes for people in recovery.

“People coming into our communities, whether they come from the court, or whether they come from (other) facilities, have got to have safe housing,” Lahiff said. “Without safe housing, their recovery won't last very long. That is the balance that we're trying to achieve.”

Providing trauma-informed responses and understanding root causes of criminal behavior are also vital in reducing crime rates, Lahiff said.

“We’re not deluding ourselves that we’re going to get everybody into traditional housing, when we're into less than 1% vacancy rate,” Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick said. "We're creating livable spaces. We can't do enforcement unless we have some place for people to go."

Attendees also raised issues with the disproportionate number of Native Americans who are incarcerated. They comprise 6% of Montana’s population, but a third of the local jail inmates, state Sen. Diane Sands said.

Sands would like to see the Department of Corrections continue to focus on getting Native American staff hired into social programs, she said.

“They’ve got to be there, people with the skills who understand that lived experience to address those problems,” Sands said.

In an interview after the roundtable, CSKT Tribal member and state Sen. Shane Morigeau said Sands was spot-on in her assessment of needing more Native people working in the criminal justice system.

"It all makes a difference," Morigeau said. "Back home, we've established priorities with CSKT because we've recognized they're so intertwined."

Mental health, homelessness, jobs, food sovereignty and culture and language are all areas that interact with one another to keep people out of the courts and give them a sense of purpose and belonging, Morigeau said.

"If we have someone who's an addict, who has kids and they wouldn't pass a drug test, let's have day-job opportunities for them," he said. "Let's not prohibit people from working."

When the governor asked roundtable participants what’s working to combat violent crime, Missoula officials pointed to progress through partnerships between community agencies. The city's Mobile Support Team has been a success, Police Chief Jaeson White said. Two-person teams of licensed social workers and paramedics now respond to people in crisis.

If a Missoula police officer or sheriff’s deputy responds to a public safety concern but they are able to hand off the situation to the Mobile Support Team, they do, White said. That can keep people out of the criminal justice system.

He explained that when a call comes in, dispatchers decide what resources to allocate based on information from the caller.

“If someone is posing an imminent danger to themselves or public, that is a law enforcement response to make it safe," White said. "But if there’s an ability to hand it off to the Mobile Support Team, or the Crisis Intervention Team or a Crisis Intervention Team-trained officer to be able to de-escalate that, then we do that. If that doesn't work, then we have to remain in the public safety mode in order to get that person safely into custody.”

The Missoula County Attorney's Office also recently received a $600,000 grant for its Calibrate program, a pre-trial diversion program designed to keep non-violent offenders out of incarceration.

