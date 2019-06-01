When most people think of ceramic kilns, they think of the electric kilns commonly found in elementary and high school classrooms. Electric kilns are relatively easy to operate; they can be programmed to heat up and then cool back down with the push of a button.
Wood-fired kilns, like the one that a group of ceramicists gathered to fire this week in Missoula, are nothing like electric kilns.
“A wood fire takes about a week to heat up,” said Scott McClellan, an Artist in Residence at the Clay Studio in Missoula.
“Somebody has to be there 24 hours a day, five days, putting wood in the kiln. It’s more of a community thing,” he said.
McClellan organized the Wood Fire Invitational at the Clay Studio this week, where he invited established and emerging ceramicists from across the country to visit Missoula to participate in a community wood-firing event and discuss their work in demonstrations on Saturday.
The invitational began last weekend with local and traveling ceramicists loading their work into the wood-fired kiln, located about nine miles from the studio. They fired throughout the week and gave demonstrations as the cooling process began, which will take about another week.
Wood firing is a process unlike any other. The tunnel-like kilns made of brick and concrete yield inconsistent results that draw artists to the labor-intensive process.
“The ash from the wood when the fire’s burning kind of flies through the kiln and settles on the pots and then you get to a heat that’s so intense that that ash melts and that becomes the glaze on the pots,” McClellan said.
“It’s an effect that can’t really be replicated.”
McClellan’s work focuses heavily on the wood firing process and the use of native clay. He’s finishing a two-year residency at the Clay Studio in Missoula where his "exit" show called "Rhythmite" features pottery made from clay that he collected from the Nine Mile area, after it was deposited by cycles of flooding from Glacial Lake Missoula starting 13,000 years ago.
McClellan said Missoula has a strong community for ceramics and somewhat of a national presence. Artists from Utah, North Carolina and Canada attended the invitational and demonstrations.
On Saturday, ceramicists Tom Alward, Denny Gerwin, Quinn Maher, Katy Drijber, Todd Hayes and Shasta Krueger cut, rolled and shaped clay as they talked about their work.
Local ceramicists enjoyed the sunny weather sitting in a back room of the Clay Studio with an open garage-like door, where they listened to the artists discuss everything from technique and background to how they find motivation.
The artists worked with clay as they talked with the group, allowing community members to see them demonstrate various techniques as they described them.
Todd Hayes, the ceramic studio coordinator and an adjunct faculty member at Utah State University, used a mold to make a bowl.
“I don’t know if you saw me wet the mold before using it but I’ll wet the plaster because by wetting it, I’m actually increasing its ability to draw moisture,” Hayes said. “You basically bring the plaster to life.”
Hayes' mold featured clean, smooth lines but he said that if he wanted a more rugged look, he could soften the inside corners and edges and add texture.
Drijber, a ceramicist from British Columbia, talked about how her work has been influenced by Chinese painting techniques, which rely on the use of oils that are nauseating and cause headaches.
Instead, she said she uses powdered sugar and powdered milk as an alternative fixative.
Drijber demonstrated how she’ll “rough out” a drawing and erase lines with water as she painted an owl on a plate.
“I dip the brush in water and give it a little shake and you can erase it as much or as little as you want,” Drijber said, then dabbing the brush on a paper towel.
“I like to have that sort of dreamy quality where it sort of fades in and out of focus,” she said.
Overall, the event provides a way for artists to get together and share ideas and insights about the process.
For example, McClellan said the way you fire a kiln can change the work.
"If you cool the work really slowly, you get a kind of dark, matte surface, but you can also get more colorful, lighter surfaces if you cool more quickly," he said.
In addition to trading ideas, McClellan said he wanted to provide a platform for more female and emerging artists to discuss their work.
“Wood firing has kind of a stereotype of being really masculine and I wanted to break that because there’s a lot of really talented female artists,” he said.
The artists will unload their works on Thursday, June 6, just in time for a First Friday reception, which will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 7 at the Clay Studio.
The reception will mark the beginning of an exhibit featuring the artists’ works, which will run through June 28.