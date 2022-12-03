Lodge proposal puts spotlight on lodging in grizzly habitat

For whose benefit should grizzly bears' primary habitat be managed: bears or humans?

A roomful of bear experts, wildlife managers and conservationists say that human presence within the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem should be managed to protect the recovering population of the threatened species. The ecosystem — which includes Glacier National Park, the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex and non-wilderness federal, state, tribal and private lands — offers prime recreation for humans. But protecting bears may require that the public lands remain undeveloped because of the negative effects human activity has on grizzly bears.

Land managers responsible for overseeing that vast landscape of public lands within the NCDE aren't as sure. Citing a growing human population and increasing demand for recreation facilities, particularly in national forests that make up most of the ecosystem, they find themselves trying to balance recreation use with protecting grizzlies. Some say that balance could require an increase in overnight lodging accommodations within the ecosystem.

Critics of that philosophy say that the NCDE, unlike many other public lands, is meant to be managed with priority given to grizzlies' best interest, which they say should mean no increase to overnight accommodations.

The disagreement over land management, specifically development of more overnight lodging, got laid bare in Missoula Friday morning at the winter meeting of the NCDE Subcommittee. That's part of the national Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee, which coordinates the species' recovery across six ecosystems in the West.

Tensions were high because of a recent proposal from Utah-based ski corporation POWDR to significantly expand Holland Lake Lodge in the Swan Valley, within the NCDE. The Flathead National Forest recently rejected the proposal. POWDR stated it plans to submit a new, similar proposal of the same size.

Flathead National Forest Supervisor Kurt Steele, who rejected POWDR's proposal in late November but has also been criticized for his early handling of the project, chairs the NCDE Subcommittee.

A lodge expansion could be allowed under a provision in the current Grizzly Conservation Strategy for the NCDE. The so-called "1 in 10" provision allows one increase in overnight lodging capacity, either a new or expanded site, every 10 years in each of the ecosystem's 23 bear management units.

"An allowance is made for a limited increase of one per decade per BMU, because that is consistent with the rate of increase that was allowed through [Endangered Species Act] Section 7 consultation during the time when the grizzly bear population was stable to increasing," the provision states. "Such increases allowed managers to actively respond to resource damage, safety, and attractant concerns, and to respond to increasing public demand for recreation facilities."

Steele, commenting on the provision in general and not specifically on Holland Lake Lodge, described tension between meeting public demand for recreation and minimizing the impact of human activity on grizzlies.

"We are definitely seeing that increased use, and with that increased use, how do you keep up with demand from the public?" he said, noting that the Flathead National Forest saw about 1.3 million visitors in 2020, up from about 900,000 a decade prior.

Randy Arnold, a subcommittee member and supervisor of Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 2, said he believed an overlooked effect of blocking developed overnight sites is that it could lead to more people engaging in dispersed camping across a wider swath of the landscape. That could actually be more harmful than having overnight use concentrated at one specific developed site, he said.

Katie Stevens, a subcommittee member and the Western Montana District director for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, said that "those recreation facilities can be essential" by guiding public land users to the right areas that are meant to handle high volumes of visitors. Demand won't go away by not supporting it, she argued, and there's a balance between concentrating demand in certain areas and promoting dispersed use in others.

Experts opposed

Chris Servheen, a leading grizzly bear expert, disagreed that such a balance was the appropriate management strategy for the NCDE. Servheen retired in 2016 from 35 years as the IGBC's grizzly bear recovery coordinator. He helped craft the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services' plans for population recovery, as well as the original Conservation Strategy documents for both the NCDE and Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

"The idea of the 1 in 10, the erosion of some of the habitat security, came from some idea of the Forest Service that they wanted the ability to change recreation impacts," Servheen told the committee. But when the agency lobbied for the 1 in 10 provision being added to the Conservation Strategy, he said, the examples they gave of possible projects allowed under the provision were minor things like new campground loops or new outhouses to support more camping.

"We’re seeing interest in the public land managers to develop public lands and bring more people into the public land," Servheen said. He explained that more human activity in prime grizzly habitat would be bad for bears.

"There is published literature on the effects of human recreation on wildlife," he said. "Most animals avoid people, not only for motorized trails but for non-motorized trails. And if you put more people into bear habitat you’re going to get more avoidance. Putting more people into bear habitat does displace bears."

Further, he argued, prior to the 1 in 10 provision, the original goal in the Conservation Strategy was to identify the habitat that was in place that allowed the bear population to recover, and then "to maintain that baseline after the bears became healthy." The purpose of that habitat area is to serve as a haven for bears, especially as it becomes an island within increasing development.

"It was fundamental to maintain that secure habitat … and not to change the impacts on public lands in that area," he said, not least because of accelerated development of the private lands within and around the NCDE, making other habitat "increasingly unavailable" to grizzly bears.

"If you as the managers allow an erosion of the habitat baseline, you will preclude the ability of the Fish and Wildlife Service to de-list the grizzly bear," he said, referring to a population recovery such that the species would no longer need to be federally protected. "You will put grizzly bears at risk."

FWP Region 2 Bear Manager Jamie Jonkel noted in a public comment that the Primary Conservation Area (PCA) of the ecosystem, which covers the same area as the ecosystem, "is really quite small, the way it sits in the landscape." The primary land management goal in that area, he said, should be managing human impact for the benefit of grizzly bears.

"I haven’t seen much talk about managing the interior of the PCA, and not managing bears, but managing people," he said. "There’s never been any talk of managing the actual landscape for people."

John Waller, the carnivore program manager for Glacier National Park, noted that the NCDE's overlapping Primary Conservation Area "is the core of conservation."

"I get pretty nervous when we start making inroads into the PCA," Waller said. "It could be that we’re not able to meet public demand within the confines of the PCA."

Mike Bader, an independent consultant who studies grizzly habitat, said that 1 in 10 "undermines the Conservation Strategy." Courts have established that the Primary Conservation Area covering the entire NCDE should be treated as designated critical habitat, meaning that management conflicts should be resolved in favor of grizzlies.

What's the limit?

Steele asked scientists, including subcommittee advisor Cecily Costello, a research biologist with Montana’s Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, whether further increasing the usage of an already high-use area (for example, daily hikers on a trail increasing from 100 to 200) would have an increased effect on bears.

"We already have a high use area, if we increase that use ... is there some threshold we’re going to pass?" he asked, suggesting the Holland Lake Lodge proposal as an example.

Costello said she wouldn't speculate on that proposal or the hypothetical situations, but the subcommittee science team she heads could study a more specific question from the subcommittee.

Servheen said that "if you go from 100 to 200, that’s irrelevant to the bears, they’ve already avoided it." But Costello noted that "the level of use is tied to how a bear reacts to a trail," with bears increasingly avoiding higher-use areas, "and I don’t think that we completely know what that relationship between the disturbance of bears and the number of people on the trails is, because we’ve never been able to measure it."

Servheen said he didn't disagree with Costello, and noted that higher human usage can lead to bears becoming habituated to human presence. While not ideal, it's not quite as problematic in places like Glacier National Park that have robust measures for preventing human-bear conflict, he said. But outside of the park and in the rest of the NCDE, "the resulting interaction can become risky for bears. Outside the park habituation is not necessarily a good thing."

Keith Hammer, of the Swan View Coalition, said in a public comment that land management in the NCDE has, at times, explicitly sought to make human access more difficult in order to reduce human presence: "You make it more difficult for people and you thin ‘em out." That mindset, he said, now seems to have been "flushed down the toilet."

"I want to see us start thinking about, err on the side of the bear, because we haven’t been doing it for a long time, at least not on this committee," he said.

But keeping people off the landscape to do what's best for bears, Steele said, would be in conflict with the Forest Service's mission of multiple use: "I don't think that's where our agency is at." Getting humans out entirely would probably be great for bears, he said, but most of the public is asking for more recreation and access.

Another public commenter directly asked Steele if the Holland Lake Lodge proposal was compatible with the Conservation Strategy. Steele replied that, because the Forest Service ended its analysis of POWDR's proposal, there was no decision on the proposal and there wouldn't be one during Friday's meeting. Because the agency stopped considering the proposal, he said, it hadn't yet performed consultation with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which would have come later in the analysis process.

The commenter interrupted Steele, telling him repeatedly "But you proposed it! Why did you propose it?" The exchange prompted a rebuke from Emily Platt, a subcommittee member and supervisor of the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest, who asked commenters to keep remarks respectful and refrain from yelling. Steele said that discussing the Holland Lake Lodge proposal specifically was not the best use of the subcommittee's time.

Servheen said that the Holland Lake Lodge proposal, with its estimated 35,000 additional user-days, "is a disaster to grizzly bears.

"There are dozens of us, biologists, who believe this," Servheen said. "We’ve commented that Holland Lake is wrong and we will speak up again."