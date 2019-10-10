The Lolo National Forest is proposing a landscape-scale timber harvest and prescribed burns project on about 22,900 acres across a 64,400-acre project area south of Alberton, including about 2,200 acres in the Garden Point Inventoried Roadless Area.
The Sawmill-Petty project proposes timber harvest on about 6,200 acres, thinning small trees on 1,700 acres, and prescribed fire on 13,070 acres. Within the roadless area, the initial plan calls for timber harvest on 467 acres and prescribed burns on 1,754 acres.
Eric Tomasik, the Ninemile District ranger, said the project is in the early stages of being drafted, and he encourages the public to attend an Oct. 16 meeting to provide input.
“This is just the initial scoping — we are nowhere near developing alternatives in an environmental assessment,” Tomasik said on Thursday. “This is the first step, and we’re just asking for additional public input on the proposed project.”
The project is meant to reduce the risk of wildfire to communities near the area, while also providing timber from national forest lands for mills. In addition, it’s hoped that the work will increase the forest’s resilience to drought, wildfire, insects and disease.
The project area encompasses forest service lands in both Missoula and Mineral counties. It’s south of I-90 on both sides of Petty Creek and its drainages.
Tomasik said that while work would be done in one of three Inventoried Roadless Areas in the project area, no new roads would be constructed. Instead, the contractor would use existing roads that are closed to the public and are adjacent to where the work would take place.
“The treatment in this roadless area is proposed where past harvest has already occurred; additionally, the proposal considered the past fire behavior in the area such as the Thompson Creek Fire of 2003,” Tomasik said. “The proposed treatments were designed to contribute to the overall forest health and fuels reduction objectives of the project while adhering to the regulations set forth in the 2001 Roadless Rule.”
He anticipates that some news roads will be needed, while some existing roads will be decommissioned. It’s too early in the process to know how many miles would be affected.
The open house is set from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Alberton Community Center at 607 Railroad Ave.
Comments will be accepted for 30 days, and can be submitted electronically to comments-northern-lolo-ninemile@usda.gov; or mailed to the Sawmill-Petty Project Leader, 24 Fort Missoula Road, Missoula, MT 59804. The Ninemile Ranger Station office (20325 Remount Road, Huson, MT) is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for those who wish to submit hand-delivered comments.