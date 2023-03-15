The Flathead National Forest has proposed logging, thinning and prescribed burning on 14,532 acres of land west of Whitefish and Kalispell.

The proposal, named the Cyclone Bill Project, is located about 13 miles west of Whitefish. The project area encompasses about 40,880 acres stretching from around Tally Lake on the north end to just north of Ashley Lake on the south. But work has been proposed only on 14,532 acres within that project area, scattered across 504 individual units of varying size. According to a proposed action released last week, the project aims to reduce tree density and fuel loading, improve vegetation diversity and resilience to disease, and offer economic benefit through logging in an area that Montana, Flathead County and the U.S. Forest Service have prioritized for active forest management.

The Forest Service plans to analyze the proposal with an environmental assessment this year. As it embarks on its analysis, the agency is currently accepting public comments on the proposal until April 7. Comments can be emailed to comments-northern-flathead-tally-lake@usda.gov with the subject "Cyclone Bill Project," or mailed or hand-delivered to: U.S. Forest Service, Tally Lake Ranger District, Attn: Kira Powell (Cyclone Bill Project), 650 Wolfpack Way, Kalispell, MT 59901.

Most of the proposed work would be commercial forest treatments, including 597 acres of clear-cut logging. Commercial thinning and logging would total 9,694 acres. Non-commercial work, such as ground thinning and prescribed burning, would total 4,838 acres.

The project would also require 3 miles of new temporary roads, which would be rehabilitated and made unusable after the project, and 14.7 miles of new roads, which would be closed to public use. An additional 0.2 miles of new roads would be open seasonally, and 0.3 miles of new roads would be open all year. About 0.8 miles of existing roads that are currently open for some or all of the year would change to being closed all year, under the proposal.

The project is located inside grizzly bear habitat with special management guidelines aimed at helping to recover the federally protected species. The project falls within Management Zone 1 of the Conservation Strategy for the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem. On Forest Service land in Management Zone 1, the strategy states, "There will be no net increase in the linear miles or density of roads that are open for public motorized use during the non-denning season."

The Cyclone Bill Project proposal states that the rehabilitation of temporary roads after the project, and the closure of some new and existing roads to offset new open roads, would result in "no net increase above the baseline in the density of roads and trails open to public motorized use during the non-denning season."