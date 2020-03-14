Logjam: Live events postponed for 30 days

Logjam Presents announced late Saturday night that it's postponing all live events for 30 days, effective immediately.
Logjam owner Nick Checota said in a release he was taking the action even though there is no current moratorium on public gatherings in Montana. "We are following the lead of communities that are more advanced in the spread of COVID-19," Checota said in a release.
As of Saturday, Missoula County had two cases of presumptive positive tests for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Shortly after that announcement on Saturday from the governor's office, the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education announced that Higher Education Commissioner Clayton Christian is one of those patients.
“Safety of our customers, as well as the safety of the communities in which we operate, is our highest priority and must supersede the business interests of our company. While the impact of canceling all of the events at our venues will have a significant impact on business, we feel it is in the most effective way to help curtail the spread of COVID-19," Checota said in the release. "We will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and remain in contact with local state and government health officials.”
The release advised ticket holders for the events affected to keep their tickets, which will be honored for rescheduled dates. But it said refunds would be available for canceled events by emailing boxoffice@logjampresents.com. If tickets were purchased in person from the Top Hat or Rockin’ Rudy’s, refunds will be available at the Top Hat box office starting Monday, March 16. For questions, email boxoffice@logjampresents.com.
The release stressed that the Top Hat will follow procedures already beginning to be seen in some other Missoula establishments.
"The Top Hat Restaurant & Bar in downtown Missoula will continue to operate with increased sanitation efforts. Tables within the Top Hat Restaurant will be spaced out to meet social distancing policies, staff will sanitize menus, condiments, tables, chairs and other used surfaces after each use and kitchen staff will be required to wear masks and gloves during prep. Hand sanitizer stations will be available for staff and public use during operations. All staff are required to report and stay home if they come in contact with or show any symptoms."
Checota went on to say, “Logjam encourages elected officials and business leaders to continue to work together to confront this situation. I have a high degree of confidence in our local and state leaders. I am confident that our communities will band together to address this challenge.”