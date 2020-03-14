Logjam: Live events postponed for 30 days

Logjam Presents announced late Saturday night that it's postponing all live events for 30 days, effective immediately.

Logjam owner Nick Checota said in a release he was taking the action even though there is no current moratorium on public gatherings in Montana. "We are following the lead of communities that are more advanced in the spread of COVID-19," Checota said in a release.

As of Saturday, Missoula County had two cases of presumptive positive tests for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Shortly after that announcement on Saturday from the governor's office, the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education announced that Higher Education Commissioner Clayton Christian is one of those patients.

“Safety of our customers, as well as the safety of the communities in which we operate, is our highest priority and must supersede the business interests of our company. While the impact of canceling all of the events at our venues will have a significant impact on business, we feel it is in the most effective way to help curtail the spread of COVID-19," Checota said in the release. "We will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and remain in contact with local state and government health officials.”