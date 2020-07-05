LoLA grants will support art projects that foster healing

A new annual grant program is available for individual artists or organizations that "use the arts to nurture and support healing."
The LoLA Fund from the Missoula Community Foundation is short for Legacy of Living Art.
Living Art of Montana, which provided free art workshops for people experiencing illness or loss or for caregivers, closed its programs last year. The nonprofit's board still wanted to direct its financial resources toward that mission, and gave $30,000 in seed funding for the new LoLA Fund at MCF, according to a news release.
“We have long supported arts and culture," said Marcy Allen, executive director of Missoula Community Foundation. “As a community foundation we work with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to create permanent charitable funds that help improve our community. We couldn’t be more thrilled to help Living Art carry on and expand their work in the Missoula region."
The LoLA Fund committee is made up of former board and staff at Living Art and will make recommendations to the foundation.
“We hope the LoLA Fund will encourage and support individual artists and organizations to bring their unique talents and visions for healing through the arts to the Missoula community in new ways,” said Heather Sundheim, LoLA Fund committee chair. “It never felt right for Living Art to shut its doors and be done forever. Despite our decision to close, a dream remained for our mission to continue in a sustainable way. We wanted to use our knowledge and experience to support artists with a passion for similar work. A combined effort of tightening our budget plus commitments from major donors has made our dream a reality. The Legacy of Living Art or ‘LoLA,’ was born.”
There's no set amount for grants. They are open to projects from around western Montana, but priority will be given to ones in Missoula County.
"As much as $8,000 may be awarded this first cycle," Allen wrote in an email. "As the fund grows, the granting capacity in a given cycle will also increase."
To apply, go to missoulacommunityfoundation.org/receive/apply-for-funding. The deadline is Oct. 15, and the awards will be announced before Thanksgiving.
