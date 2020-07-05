LoLA grants will support art projects that foster healing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new annual grant program is available for individual artists or organizations that "use the arts to nurture and support healing."

The LoLA Fund from the Missoula Community Foundation is short for Legacy of Living Art.

Living Art of Montana, which provided free art workshops for people experiencing illness or loss or for caregivers, closed its programs last year. The nonprofit's board still wanted to direct its financial resources toward that mission, and gave $30,000 in seed funding for the new LoLA Fund at MCF, according to a news release.

“We have long supported arts and culture," said Marcy Allen, executive director of Missoula Community Foundation. “As a community foundation we work with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to create permanent charitable funds that help improve our community. We couldn’t be more thrilled to help Living Art carry on and expand their work in the Missoula region."

The LoLA Fund committee is made up of former board and staff at Living Art and will make recommendations to the foundation.