Lolo Creek ditch screen saves thousands of fish

In the no-news-is-good-news department, more than 10,000 trout did not die in Lolo Creek irrigation ditches this year.

For the past several falls, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists and volunteers have sloshed through the stranded puddles of the Lolo Ditch after its headgate closed, scooping up stranded fish and hauling them by the bucketful back to the creek. This year, a revolutionary fish screen at the headgate preempted all that hassle.

In December, Clark Fork Coalition project manager Jed Whiteley reported the screen worked as intended. After 15 years of planning, fundraising and coalition building, Lolo Creek has been piscatorially reconnected to the Bitterroot River.

Lolo Creek drains about 245 square miles of forest between the town of Lolo and the Montana-Idaho border. It and its mountain tributaries provide spawning grounds for native cutthroat, bull trout and mountain whitefish, along with introduced populations of rainbow and brown trout.

For the past century, a diversion ditch has shunted most — sometimes all — of Lolo Creek’s flow into a four-mile-long canal serving several ranches and subdivisions in the Bitterroot Valley. A water right dating back to 1886 gives the users priority access to three-quarters of Lolo’s fall water.

And the ditch is so efficient, it has usually stranded thousands of fish in the artificial streams. When the gate gets closed after the crops are harvested, those fish can’t get back to the real creek.

A construction crew finished work in November on a $280,000 custom fish screen that looks like a water slide with a corrugated tin roof. The roof has holes like a colander, so the water flows through but the fish slide off to a side channel that returns them to Lolo Creek.

“Now with that screen in place, literally not one fish will suffer that fate,” Whiteley said. “There will be zero mortalities.”

Maclay Ranch manager Nels Larson called the addition of the screen a win-win for both the environment and the water users. At least three ranches and hundreds of homes depend on the canal water, while the Bitterroot River’s “blue ribbon” fishing status depends on recruitment from Lolo Creek.

“This irrigation ditch is the lifeblood of these ranches,” Larson said. “Without the water, the ranches won’t work. Making that water flow is literally make-or-break for these operations running livestock.”

FWP fisheries biologist Ladd Knotek said the fish screen design has potential to fix similar fish diversion problems throughout the Bitterroot River watershed. One of its best features is it cleans itself, reducing maintenance costs for water users.

Funding for the project came from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Clark Fork Coalition, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Montana Watershed Coordination council and several chapters of Montana Trout Unlimited.

