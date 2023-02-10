The Lolo National Forest will hold a series of in-person and virtual public engagement opportunities this month as the U.S. Forest Service begins the assessment phase of a long-awaited revision of the forest's resource management plan.

The resource management plan, generally called a forest plan, is the overarching document that outlines objectives and guides decision-making by Forest Service officials. The plan is a framework for how agency officials address everything from plant and animal diversity on the landscape to how a specific area is prioritized for recreation access, logging or conservation. It can guide which areas receive more, or less, active management. The plan is like a zoning code for the national forest; it does not propose, approve or deny specific projects.

First, the agency will hold a Foundations of Revision webinar 6–7 p.m. Feb. 13. The online presentation will preview the technical aspects that coming workshops will cover.

The agency will then hold "Common Ground in the Lolo" workshops virtually and in person in Missoula, Plains, Seeley Lake and Superior. The Missoula workshop is 6–8 p.m. Feb. 21. The Plains workshop is 6–8 p.m. Feb. 22. The Seeley Lake workshop is 6–8 p.m. Feb. 23. The Superior workshop is also 6–8 p.m. Feb. 23. A "Common Ground in the Lolo" webinar will run online 5:30–6 p.m. before each of those in-person events.

The agency developed a website for keeping up with plan revision: fs.usda.gov/goto/lolo/planrevision. The site includes locations of in-person events and links to access online events.

Additionally, the plan revision team is holding virtual office hours 5–6 p.m. Feb. 15. People can also engage the agency in person at regular monthly ranger chats, held at their district ranger office. The Plains-Thompson Falls district chat was scheduled for 1–3 p.m. Feb. 10. The Ninemile district chat is scheduled for 12–2 p.m. Feb. 17. The Seeley Lake district chat is scheduled for 1–3 p.m. Feb. 17. The Superior district chat is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 21. The Missoula district chat is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 1.

The Forest Service aims to have a draft assessment for plan revision completed later this spring, followed by the development of a proposed action by November. The proposed action will then run through the National Environmental Policy Act process via its most rigorous level of analysis: an environmental impact statement. The EIS will analyze the effects and impact mitigation of the proposed action, as well as alternatives. The agency hopes to have a draft EIS published in fall 2024. Public engagement, including the ability to comment, is part of each of those steps.

It will take more than a year to turn the draft EIS into a final EIS accompanied by a draft record of decision approving the new plan. The agency expects to publish a final EIS and draft decision at the start of 2026. That will kick off a formal objection period for those who believe the proposed plan is flawed. The agency hopes to have a finalized plan by the end of 2026.