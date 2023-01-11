Lolo Forest begins public engagement for plan revision

The Lolo National Forest on Tuesday kicked off the public engagement aspect of a forest plan revision expected to take at least four years.

The forest plan is the overarching document that outlines objectives and guides decision-making by Forest Service officials. The plan is a framework for how agency officials address everything from plant and animal diversity on the landscape to how a specific area is prioritized for recreation access, logging or conservation. It can guide which areas receive more, or less, active management.

The plan is like a zoning code for the national forest, said Amanda Milburn, the revision team leader. The plan does not propose, approve or deny specific projects. The Lolo's current plan is its original 1986 document that fails to reflect more than 35 years of changing environmental conditions, altered forest composition, new science, and new regulations, laws and policy, she said. Plans are supposed to be updated every 15 years, but forests across the nation have failed to meet that goal.

In an hour-long online presentation Tuesday evening, Milburn and Lolo Forest Supervisor Carolyn Upton offered a rough outline of how public involvement will take place as the Forest Service works to update the Lolo's decades-old plan. The agency is working with the University of Montana Center for Natural Resources and Environmental Policy to aid with public engagement.

"This is a very exciting and challenging project," Upton said. She added that she wants a "broad, inclusive and transparent" process for public involvement in plan revision, so that the plan reflects what the public wants. Milburn said that "Planning takes time, and planning works best when a lot of voices contribute."

The process is expected to stretch to at least late 2026, according to a timeline presented Tuesday and posted on a website for the plan revision. The Forest Service is currently wrapping up the first phase of plan revision, pre-assessment, in which officials prepare data and staff and craft a preliminary public engagement strategy.

Now a team of 10 regional specialists working under Milburn's direction — with support from Lolo forest staff — are moving into the assessment phase. The assessment phase includes identification of eligible wild and scenic rivers, possible wilderness areas, and potential species of conservation concern. The Forest Service can identify eligible wild and scenic rivers or wilderness areas, but formal designation requires an act of Congress. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decides whether to list a species under the Endangered Species Act.

The Forest Service aims to have a draft assessment completed later this spring, followed by the development of a proposed action by November. The proposed action will then run through the National Environmental Policy Act process via its most rigorous level of analysis: an environmental impact statement. The EIS will analyse the impacts and impact mitigation of the proposed action, as well as alternatives. The agency hopes to have a draft EIS published in fall 2024. Public engagement, including the ability to comment, is part of each of those steps.

It will take more than a year to turn the draft EIS into a final EIS accompanied by a draft record of decision approving the new plan. The agency expects to publish a final EIS and draft decision at the start of 2026. That will kick off a formal objection period for those who believe the proposed plan is flawed. The agency hopes to have a finalized plan by the end of 2026.

Shawn Johnson, director of UM's Center for Natural Resources and Environmental Policy, said that "it can be a little bit overwhelming" to try to understand the years-long process of revising the massive bureaucratic document, and that "we're kind of starting slowly with these webinars to build some shared knowledge."

The agency developed a website for keeping up with plan revision: fs.usda.gov/goto/lolo/planrevision. Public engagement opportunities, both in person and online, will be posted up to two months in advance. Planning documents are also available on the site. The site offers email notifications for updates. And, Milburn said, her team will also do "a little bit of old fashioned outreach" via press releases and flyers on community bulletin boards, for people who don't use the internet.

Upcoming engagement opportunities include online "revision team office hours," 5–6 p.m. on Jan. 18, accessible from the plan revision website. An online presentation 6–7 p.m. Jan. 24 will offer a closer look at the team's public engagement and participation strategy. Also, members of the public can discuss the plan revision with district rangers during in-person "Ranger Chats" held each month at district offices across the forest.