An uptick in COVID-19 transmission around Missoula County prompted U.S. Forest Service officials on Wednesday to cancel in-person meetings for the Lolo National Forest.

Citing Missoula’s COVID-19 transmission report from Center for Disease Control data, a press release from the U.S. Forest Service reported that case numbers in Missoula, Sanders, and Mineral counties are at high levels.

“This change in operating conditions means the Forest Service must enact certain meeting limitations (including attendance limits, agency approval requirements, distancing and masking),” the press release stated. “We are unable to meet these requirements for all the planned venues.”

Weekly, in-person Wild and Scenic Rivers Workshops scheduled for next week are canceled. In their place, three online workshops will be held instead. Updated workshop schedules are available at the Lolo Web Revision Hub.

The CDC updates its COVID-19 levels for counties every Thursday.

Last Thursday, March 2, was the first time Missoula County was elevated to a high transmission rate in a long time, according to Health Department Public Information Officer Hayley Devlin.

She explained that the CDC uses three metrics to guide its county level ratings: New cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days, new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population and the proportion of staffed in-patient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

According to the CDC website, people are encouraged to mask indoors if their community sits at high risk, and individuals at risk of having severe COVID-19 symptoms should consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities.

The updated bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine targets Omicron variants circulating right now, Devlin added. CDC data shows that the vaccines significantly reduce hospitalizations and deaths from the COVID-19 virus, even compared to people who have been vaccinated but haven’t received the bivalent booster.

Missoula’s immunization clinic at 301 West Alder Street takes walk-ins on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Boosters are available for everyone over six months old. Call 406-258-3363 with questions.