The Lolo National Forest has extended the public comment period two more weeks for suggestions on its rivers and wilderness management plans.

“We are extending the comment period based on input we heard from our communities to allow more time to better understand the complexity of the wild and scenic rivers and wilderness inventory processes,” said Lolo National Forest Supervisor Carolyn Upton. “We are committed to fostering a responsive and inclusive public engagement strategy with as much community input as possible to help guide responsible management of the Lolo into the future.”

The comment period for topics surrounding the draft wild and scenic rivers inventory, outstandingly remarkable values framework, and draft wilderness inventory will be open for comment on Monday, April 17 through Tuesday, May 16. Public feedback received on these topics will be reflected in the forest’s draft assessment set to be released in late spring 2023. This is the first of several comment periods corresponding to a wide range of topics throughout the plan revision process as mandated by the 2012 Planning Rule.

The public is invited to review and comment on both processes through the Lolo Revision Web Hub at bit.ly/2lolo2. The site will also include information about how to use the online commenting tools, including an online comment submission form and an online collaborative mapping comment feature.

A land management plan, commonly known as a forest plan, is the overarching document that guides the management of a National Forest for approximately 15 years. Land management plans set the overall management direction and guidance for a forest. They do not approve site-specific projects or activities. The revision process is expected to take multiple years and will include extensive public involvement.

For more information, visit the Lolo National Forest at fs.usda.gov/lolo or on Facebook and Twitter.