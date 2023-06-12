Lolo National Forest stakeholders interested in species of concern in particular and the proposed forest plan in general can share their views at a roundtable discussion with Lolo Forest Supervisor Carolyn Upton on Wednesday.

The draft assessment of the plan covers overall current conditions in the Lolo National Forest, which surrounds Missoula from the Idaho border north to the Seeley Lake region, and south to Lolo. The proposed forest plan has developed some new data on the national forest's biophysical and socioeconomic elements as well as use patterns.

Within that plan, forest service planners must consider species of concern and the needs or circumstances surrounding their survival. At least 60 animals are up for review, including bighorn sheep, harlequin ducks and fisher. Another 81 plants are also under consideration, such as hiker's gentian, hollyleaf clover and Idaho barren strawberry.

When completed, the forest plan will guide Lolo National Forest projects and activities, using the baseline data gathered in the planning process. The current Lolo forest plan dates back to 1986.

Upton will lead the roundtable meeting on the draft assessment on June 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The meeting will be held in person with an online option. Registration for that meeting is available on the webpage for the plan revision, fs.usda.gov/goto/lolo/planrevision. Online meetings, meeting archives, documents, comment submission and other information about the plan revision are also available on the webpage.

Comments can be submitted online, emailed to SM.FS.LFNRevision@usda.gov, or mailed or delivered in person to Lolo National Forest Supervisor’s Office, c/o Amanda Milburn, Plan Revision, 24 Fort Missoula Road, Missoula, MT 59804.