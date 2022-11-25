Lolo Forest seeks help planning plan

In the planning about planning for the plan department, the Lolo National Forest seeks early input for its forest plan revision process that starts next year.

“Many people, partners, and stakeholder groups have been eagerly awaiting the start of the revision process,” Lolo National Forest Supervisor Carolyn Upton said in an email. “Before we officially launch, it’s important that we understand how the public would like to engage with us. The input we receive will help us tailor the strategy and upcoming engagement opportunities which will begin early next year.”

Forest Service forest plans guide the decision-making process at each national forest. The whole U.S. Forest Service has been undergoing a planning revision since 2012.

The Lolo National Forest’s current plan was written in 1986. While it has been amended with new information occasionally, a completely new plan will include updated baseline information on forest conditions, new science and technology developments, and agency priorities. Forest plans are usually intended to last 15 years before revision.

While the Lolo Forest’s official revision process starts in January, Upton said she’s looking for input on how people want to be involved in the process. Communicating with the agency now will not be considered as public comment on what should be in the plan — those responses will be gathered during the actual revision process next year. However, sending advance comments now will insure interested people will be alerted about future engagement opportunities when the main process gets underway.

To get on that list, visit the Lolo National Forest Revision Web Hub and subscribe to GovDelivery through email. Those that subscribe will receive news, updates, and information on upcoming engagement opportunities and critical points in the process. The Public Engagement and Participation Strategy is available for download at bit.ly/3GLOZ1q. Please send input to the below email address by Dec. 31, 2022. Please note, this is not an official comment period. Official comment periods will occur after a Notice of Intent has published in the Federal Register which is anticipated in the spring of 2023.

For more information, please visit the Lolo National Forest at fs.usda.gov/lolo or on Facebook and Twitter. You can also send an email to SM.FS.LNFRevision@usda.gov.