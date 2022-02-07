Lolo man pleads not guilty to child porn charges

A Lolo man pleaded not guilty last week to charges accusing him of transporting and receiving child pornography from 2017 to 2020.

Jeffrey Brandon Zabolotney, 34, is charged in federal court with two counts of transportation of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided.

Court documents allege Zabolotney transported sexually explicit content involving minors onto SD cards and received more illegal content onto a phone.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Zabolotney faces a mandatory minimum five years to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release.

Zabolotney was released pending further proceedings. His next court appearance in scheduled for Feb. 9.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

