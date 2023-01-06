Lolo National Forest acquires 5,372 acres near Missoula

Thousands of acres of former industrial timber lands near Missoula prized for recreation and public land access are now public lands themselves.

In a deal coordinated by the nonprofit Trust for Public Land, the U.S. Forest Service purchased 5,372 acres of former Weyerhaeuser Company lands around the Deep Creek drainage immediately west of Missoula. The lands, most recently owned by MKH Montana, officially entered the public trust as part of the Lolo National Forest around 5 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, according to the nonprofit. The land runs along the Deep Creek Drainage, extends south through Sherman Gulch and north to Albert Creek. It comes near Wild Horse Point and also includes a parcel in the upper reaches of the O'Brien Creek drainage on Missoula's southern fringe.

The land is visible from Missoula, sitting about 10 miles west of downtown and across the Clark Fork River from Harpers Bridge Road and the former Smurfit-Stone Mill site. Fostering the lands' transfer into public hands was part of the nonprofit's Missoula Valley Front Country Access Project. TPL previously coordinated a 14,800-acre acquisition along U.S. Highway 12 toward Lolo Pass.

The Forest Service is required by law to pay market value for land; the price was around $9.7 million. The acquisition was funded by the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. Established by Congress in 1964, the fund has primarily received money from offshore oil and gas leasing via annual appropriations from Congress. The bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act, passed in 2020, allocated $900 million annually to the fund for five years.

"There is a history of the public access in portions of this land," said Lucas Cain, a TPL project manager who oversaw the acquisition. "What this does is secure that access in permanence." Like many former industrial timber lands, he said, the property was "de facto public lands."

"For decades Montanans' access to some of their most treasured land has been guaranteed through little more than a handshake agreement," TPL Northern Rockies Director Dick Dolan said in a statement. "Now at a time when Montana is seeing break-neck growth and a rapidly rising real estate market, TPL and our partners are doing everything we can to keep Montana Montana, and to provide permanent protection and access to our beloved hunting spots, hiking trails, and favorite fishing holes."

The site was selected because of its "layered benefits," Cain said. Attributes include recreational opportunities, multiple Clark Fork tributaries, access to other public lands, wildlife habitat, easy access from Missoula, and visibility from Missoula. The acquisition also mitigates the "checkerboard" effect of private parcels within the forest, allowing for more consistent land management, including in wildland firefighting, he said. The process to coordinate the sale began about two years ago, he said, in the 2020–21 winter.

Lolo National Forest Supervisor Carolyn Upton said in a statement that the acquisition "will conserve habitat, improve management efficiency, and link recreation opportunities right outside the backdoor of Missoula." Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick added that the land could someday "be a viable hiking and biking alternative to the heavy pressure sites close to town."

John Stegmaier, executive director of MTB Missoula, said on Thursday that he was "thrilled" to hear the acquisition had gone through. MTB Missoula, a mountain bike trail-building and maintenance nonprofit, publicly supported the acquisition from its development in 2020.

"That's really good, just given that there's a unique trail system that was out there that had not previously been sanctioned," he said. "It's a lot different type of riding, it's a lot of trails that had been organically constructed over time by people that like gravity riding. We're going to hold out hope that we can work with the Forest Service to keep gravity-based trail systems out there and hopefully enhance them."

Stegmaier said he envisioned expanding the nearly 15-mile network of trails to feature a designated low-gradient trail for riders to ascend to the top of steeper downhill routes that feature jumps, drops and other technical riding features. He suggested as models the Teton Pass trail network near Jackson, Wyoming; Phil's Trail near Bend, Oregon; and South Lake Tahoe's trails in California. Any trail building, he said, would be done in partnership with the Forest Service.

"Built features, stunts, jumps, have been a part of the design of that trail system — we think there's a good case to argue for the continuation of that type of riding," he said. "And that's really in demand and something that there's a fairly big gap in that style of trail around Missoula. We'll get some technical trails (at Marshall Mountain) but the setup with the historical use in Deep Creek is a really good lead-in for a project like that."

Crystal Stonesifer, the Missoula District Ranger for the Lolo National Forest, said that officials currently have no plans for future development on the property, and that any future development will go through the standard public process outlined in the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Currently, the agency will manage the land in conformity with the surrounding forest, much of which is closed to motorized travel. There are no formally established trails on the parcels, she said.