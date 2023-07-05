Anyone hoping to comment on the Lolo National Forest's draft assessment and list of potential species of conservation concern for its ongoing resource management plan revision has until the end of Saturday to make their voice heard.

The Lolo National Forest is operating on its original resource management plan from 1986 but aims to have a new plan in place in about three years. The revision process began in January. According to Revision Team Leader Amanda Milburn, a draft assessment is a foundational document in the plan revision process that evaluates "existing conditions, status, and trends of an array of topical areas" across the forest. The document will help the revision team identify what areas of forest management may need to be changed as the plan is revised. A list of potential species of conservation concern is a selection of species found on the forest that are not already federally protected but that "the best available scientific information" indicates may not be able to persist in the area.

A resource management plan, generally called a forest plan, is the overarching document that outlines objectives and guides decision-making by Forest Service officials. The plan is a framework for how agency officials address everything from plant and animal diversity on the landscape to how a specific area is prioritized for recreation access, logging or conservation. It can guide which areas receive more, or less, active management. The plan is like a zoning code for the national forest; it does not propose, approve or deny specific projects.

The 30-day comment period on the early-stage components of plan revision closes at midnight, July 8. Comments can be submitted online, emailed to SM.FS.LFNRevision@usda.gov, or mailed or delivered in person to Lolo National Forest Supervisor’s Office, c/o Amanda Milburn, Plan Revision, 24 Fort Missoula Road, Missoula, MT 59804. The comment period closing this week followed a previous comment period on draft Wild and Scenic Rivers inventory, Outstandingly Remarkable Values framework and draft wilderness inventory.

Comment concerns

Last week, Forest Supervisor Carolyn Upton released a statement responding to calls from the public to extend the latest comment period beyond July 8, and requesting an independent review of what the Forest Service determines to be the best available scientific information.

Upton cited the agency's 2012 Planning Rule Directives, which outline how the agency is to notify the public of the draft assessment's availability for comment. The directives also state that the public can continue to comment on the contents of the document after it's finalized.

"This information is clearly posted on the Lolo Revision Web Hub and has been included in communication outreach from the Revision Team," Upton wrote. "While I strongly encourage that comments be submitted by July 8th to support the timely release of a revised Assessment, the Revision Team will continue to accept input on the Assessment throughout plan development and NEPA scoping. There are many opportunities ahead to submit information relevant to the Assessment and scientific information in support of plan development and analysis."

Upton also noted that, at her request and in response to public concerns, the revision team added more opportunities in June for the public to discuss potential species of conservation concern with experts.

"Based on the positive feedback from those events," she wrote, "and the availability of future opportunities to comment, I believe the need to provide a meaningful opportunity to comment on the potential species of conservation concern has been appropriately addressed."

Regarding concerns over how the agency determines what is the best available scientific information, Upton wrote that she is "committed to meeting these concerns and look forward to developing a strategy that fosters public trust around this process." She also noted that the Land Management Planning Handbook on Public Participation advises officials, "Public feedback regarding the accuracy, reliability, and relevance of scientific information helps ensure the use and documentation of the best available scientific information."

Upcoming events

The plan revision team will hold one more virtual "office hours" before the comment period ends: 10–11 a.m. Thursday, July 6. The meeting is available online through the plan revision website at fs.usda.gov/goto/lolo/planrevision. Online meetings, meeting archives, documents, comment submission and other information about the plan revision are also available on the webpage.